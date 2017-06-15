BHCS & Brown Darrell To Host ‘Docs For Dinner’

Bermuda HealthCare Services and Brown-Darrell Clinic will be hosting their quarterly “Docs for Dinner’ event at Café Lido, Thursday, June 29th 2017

The guest speaker is Dr. Fitzroy Hamilton, a Surgical House Officer at the King Eward VII Memorial Hospital [KEMH] since 2013 with several years experience working in general surgery.

Dr. Hamilton was awarded an Honours degree in Medicine from the Superior Institute of Medical Sciences in Santiago, Cuba in 2006 and was twice selected best foreign student and on both occasions selected as a delegate to the world youth festivals in Algeria and Venezuela in 2001 and 2005 respectively.

He was the president, 2 times vice president and region representative for the Association of Jamaican students in Cuba. In 2010 he received the Governor General’s award for excellence and selected the national honouree for the county of Surrey in Jamaica.

He was a member of the amputation prevention committee at the University of the West Indies in 2013 and involved in various civic organizations in Jamaica. Presently he is involved in a study about Single Incision Laparoscopic Colectomy [SILC] at the KEMH.

Registration and cocktails for “Docs for Dinner” will begin at 6:30 pm, dinner will begin at 7:00 pm, with presentations to follow.

For further information on “Docs for Dinner,” please contact the Brown-Darrell Clinic on 297-3332 or send an email to info@bdcl.bm.

