Boat Collision: Man To Be Airlifted Overseas

The 69-year-old New Zealand man and 26-year-old UK man injured in Thursday night’s fatal boat collision are in stable condition, and it is anticipated that the British man will be airlifted overseas, while the 26-year-old local man arrested in connection with the collision has been released on police bail with “strict conditions.”

In addition to the two men being injured, the collision in Hamilton Harbour on Thursday night also resulted in the death of 62-year-old New Zealand visitor Mary Elizabeth McKee.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check today, Sunday June 4th, the 69-year-old New Zealand man and 26-year-old UK man injured in Thursday night’s Hamilton Harbour fatal boat collision were in stable condition and continuing to receive treatment at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital [KEMH].

“In due course it is anticipated that the UK man, currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, will be airlifted overseas for further medical treatment – while the New Zealand man, who was recently transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to a general ward, is expected to be discharged from KEMH later today.

“The 26-year-old local male resident arrested in connection with this fatal marine incident was not injured as initially thought and has been released on police bail with strict conditions.

“A preliminary autopsy of 62-year-old New Zealand visitor Mary McKee has been conducted and detectives are awaiting the results of a forensic overview.

“The investigative team has already spoken with several witnesses and collected CCTV footage to assist with their enquiries.

“The Bermuda Police Service would like to thank those witnesses that have already come forward for their assistance with this investigation and encourage other witnesses that have not spoken with investigators – particularly those with video footage of the scene immediately following the collision – to do so at the earliest opportunity by contacting Senior Investigative Officer Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

