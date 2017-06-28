BPSU: Motion Against Post Master General
Members of the Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU] Postal Division have “voted overwhelmingly to support a motion of No Confidence in the leadership of the Post Master General”.
Citing staffing issues, information technology and equipment malfunctions, and building conditions/health and safety concerns, the BPSU said “On behalf of the members of Postal Division, The BPSU is requesting that the Government address the outstanding matter with immediate effect.”
BPSU General Secretary Ed Ball said, “At a duly convened meeting of the Union’s Postal Division, members voted overwhelmingly to support a motion of No Confidence in the leadership of the Post Master General. This vote of No Confidence follows a No Confidence vote taken by the BIU in October 2015.
“Since the introduction of austerities measures by Government which resulted in the decrease of the size of the Civil Service and reduced Ministerial budgets, a number of serious issues has arisen that are negatively impacted both the productivity and efficiency of the Bermuda Post Office [BPO].
“In addition, the failure of the PMG to address health and safety concerns have placed many of the employees at risk. In the meeting, members expressed their frustrations with the lack of meaningful dialogue as well as the PMG’S intransigence to address the concerns raised
“Concerns were originally raised in June 2015 in a joint meet between the BPO, BIU and BPSU, and were also presented to the then Minister of National Security Michael Dunkley. To date, there has been very little effort made by the Government and PMG to address the concerns.
“The outstanding matters include but are not limited to:
1. Staffing Issues leading to:
- Staff shortages having a negative impact on customer service relations
- Staff not taking lunch due to the excessive workload
- No relief for vacations
- Staff being overworked and falling ill
- Staff forced to work outside of agreed working hours
- Transfers/re-deployment not negotiated and planned
- No contingency plans which result in staff not being adequately trained to assume additional responsibilities
2. Information Technology and Equipment Malfunctions resulting from:
- Dated computer equipment
- Outdated computer systems
- Repeated network failures
- Lack of implementation of approved upgrades to the existing IT
3. Building Conditions/Health and Safety concerns include:
- Mold in many areas
- Unbearable temperatures and conditions in some areas resulting from malfunctioning air conditioning units
- Frequent water leaks occurring at the BMPC
- Lack of security at some of the facilities where entry and access to restricted areas are unmanaged
“On behalf of the members of Postal Division, The BPSU is requesting that the Government address the outstanding matter with immediate effect.”
This happens in alot more departmentS than just post office. There alot of staff shortages and people being overworked, me being one. Can;t hire because of hiring freezes which has nothing to do with management. its a higher up issue. Problem is how are you holding the PMG accountable for building issues. Isnt that public works? Tech issues, isnt that ITO? Staffing? Isnt that government HR who follow what ever directive put in place by Government head of civil service? Right energy, but not sure if this is the correct person.
Thank CHRIST the unions have finally realized that it is not the OBAs direct fault for everything that goes on and wrong in the civil service as clearly mold is an issue within all ministries and govt buildings.
Lets see how Jamot et all spin this as being all the OBAs fault!
Yes – The General Post Office is a MESS! Not inviting at all when you go there and you can tell that the STAFF are not happy. You can see it in their demeanor. Personally I stopped going there cause they bring you down.