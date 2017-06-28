BPSU: Motion Against Post Master General

Members of the Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU] Postal Division have “voted overwhelmingly to support a motion of No Confidence in the leadership of the Post Master General”.

Citing staffing issues, information technology and equipment malfunctions, and building conditions/health and safety concerns, the BPSU said “On behalf of the members of Postal Division, The BPSU is requesting that the Government address the outstanding matter with immediate effect.”

BPSU General Secretary Ed Ball said, “At a duly convened meeting of the Union’s Postal Division, members voted overwhelmingly to support a motion of No Confidence in the leadership of the Post Master General. This vote of No Confidence follows a No Confidence vote taken by the BIU in October 2015.

“Since the introduction of austerities measures by Government which resulted in the decrease of the size of the Civil Service and reduced Ministerial budgets, a number of serious issues has arisen that are negatively impacted both the productivity and efficiency of the Bermuda Post Office [BPO].

“In addition, the failure of the PMG to address health and safety concerns have placed many of the employees at risk. In the meeting, members expressed their frustrations with the lack of meaningful dialogue as well as the PMG’S intransigence to address the concerns raised

“Concerns were originally raised in June 2015 in a joint meet between the BPO, BIU and BPSU, and were also presented to the then Minister of National Security Michael Dunkley. To date, there has been very little effort made by the Government and PMG to address the concerns.

“The outstanding matters include but are not limited to:

1. Staffing Issues leading to:

Staff shortages having a negative impact on customer service relations

Staff not taking lunch due to the excessive workload

No relief for vacations

Staff being overworked and falling ill

Staff forced to work outside of agreed working hours

Transfers/re-deployment not negotiated and planned

No contingency plans which result in staff not being adequately trained to assume additional responsibilities

2. Information Technology and Equipment Malfunctions resulting from:

Dated computer equipment

Outdated computer systems

Repeated network failures

Lack of implementation of approved upgrades to the existing IT

3. Building Conditions/Health and Safety concerns include:

Mold in many areas

Unbearable temperatures and conditions in some areas resulting from malfunctioning air conditioning units

Frequent water leaks occurring at the BMPC

Lack of security at some of the facilities where entry and access to restricted areas are unmanaged

