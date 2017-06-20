BTUC: Balance Interests Of Business & Workers

The next Government “must establish and maintain a healthy balance between the interests of business and the interests of workers,” the BTUC said, suggesting that the next Government develop and implement measures including a living wage, workforce development plan, unemployment insurance, and cost of living adjustments for all workers.

“For a number of years, Bermuda has been experiencing a declining Bermudian workforce, high levels of youth unemployment, wages below the low-income threshold, deteriorating quality of life due to stagnant wage growth, an increased dependency of able-bodied persons on social assistance.

“In order to tackle these issues, the BTUC is asking the next Government to adopt and commit to this agenda that will empower Bermudians as well as support and improve the lives of ALL workers in Bermuda.

The BTUC said they are calling on the next Government to develop and implement a living wage, develop a workforce development plan, address youth unemployment, institute Unemployment Insurance, establish cost of living adjustments [COLAs] for all workers, establish May 1st [International Workers Day] as an additional National Holiday, address age discrimination in employment, and reform labour and pension legislation.

