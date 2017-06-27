BUT General Secretary Reaches Out To Premier

Bermuda Union of Teachers General Secretary, Michael Charles today [June 27] sent an open letter to Premier Michael Dunkley on the conclusion of the America’s Cup and voiced concerns relating to the island’s schools.

Mr. Charles said, “Can we expect the schools that our children deserve? In 2012 you claimed that our schools were in crisis; you promised solutions. It is now 2017 – what have you accomplished?”

The entire letter follows below.

Congratulations Mr. Premier! You made it happen . . .

When others doubted – you stood firm;

When extra space was needed – you created land space out of the ocean!

You entertained and catered to the rich and famous;

You delivered our island home into their hands;

You neglected our children;

You neglected their future;

You neglected our Public Schools;

The “event” is over – What Now?

Can we expect the same excitement about our schools?

Can we expect equal care and attention? Do our schools reap any benefits? Any supplies?

Any Equipment? Can we expect safe schools, healthy schools? Schools without mold;

Schools without bird mites;

Schools without plumbing problems? Can we expect the schools that our children deserve?

In 2012 you claimed that our schools were in crisis; you promised solutions.

It is now 2017 – what have you accomplished? Is the crisis over?

