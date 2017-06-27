BUT General Secretary Reaches Out To Premier
Bermuda Union of Teachers General Secretary, Michael Charles today [June 27] sent an open letter to Premier Michael Dunkley on the conclusion of the America’s Cup and voiced concerns relating to the island’s schools.
Mr. Charles said, “Can we expect the schools that our children deserve? In 2012 you claimed that our schools were in crisis; you promised solutions. It is now 2017 – what have you accomplished?”
The entire letter follows below.
Congratulations Mr. Premier!
You made it happen . . .
When others doubted – you stood firm;
When extra space was needed – you created land space out of the ocean!
You entertained and catered to the rich and famous;
You delivered our island home into their hands;
You neglected our children;
You neglected their future;
You neglected our Public Schools;
The “event” is over – What Now?
Can we expect the same excitement about our schools?
Can we expect equal care and attention?
Do our schools reap any benefits?
- Any supplies?
- Any Equipment?
Can we expect safe schools, healthy schools?
- Schools without mold;
- Schools without bird mites;
- Schools without plumbing problems?
Can we expect the schools that our children deserve?
In 2012 you claimed that our schools were in crisis; you promised solutions.
It is now 2017 – what have you accomplished?
Is the crisis over?
Shameless electioneering!
Do your job sir, represent your members, and leave the sniping to the PLP.
Have you seen Bermuda lately?? Don’t tell me it isn’t a better place. It patently is.
A better place?! You people kill me with this nonsense and it needs to stop… Better for who? Not for very many Bermudians it isn’t.. Not that we expcted some magic touch of the wand, but don’t ask have we seen Bermuda lately, Have you?!
Mr Charles why don’t you reach out to your mates in works and engineering since we already pay to have all that work done that you mention .
Sounds political to me, are you sure this is all about our children?
It’s not about our children. It’s about *his* schools. Read it again – all about the schools, not the children.
This guy is a joke.
So bitter and short sighted. As a new US President says…..Sad!
What was the state of the schools and the system during the OLP administration.
Were those the good old days without “mold”
This is politricks at it’s worse.
Sir if you offered a helping hand to determine a solution then your words would have credibility.
Your presentation is simple politicos and shame on you for doing it in your important position
God bless Bermuda.
Do your job properly Mr Charles and stop blaming the government.He should be the first one fired and then a massive clear out of the DOE.
I thought the plp wanted to take the politics out of education. Oh well, this is pure poltics. Plain to see.
Oh by the way I have a friend who is a taxi driver who is so happy that he worked hard and earned 10 times what he did this time last year in May and June. Now he can afford a new computer and some extra time off with his kids. Look at the Amwricas Cup for what it accomplished not as some way to separate people.
The poor state of our schools is directly related to the incompetence of Works and Engineering. Reform or spin off W&E and we will schools and government buildings maintained to acceptable standards. The sad thing is the current government must confront union resistance to reform W&E and it is in the opposition’s interests to maintain the status quo. We can do better.
Because most politicians are not invested in public education (most send or have sent their kids to private school) so they do nothing. The current government has focused their efforts where they can have success. The Americas Cup was a great thing for business and tourism, but our political situation and the state of our schools leave much to be desired.
Seems as if BERMUDA is already SEPARATED!
Wow