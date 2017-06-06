CCTV Cameras Installed In St. George’s

“The One Bermuda Alliance made a commitment to increase CCTV coverage across the island, especially in St. George’s,” St. George’s MPs Nandi Outerbridge and Kenny Bascome said today.

“That promise became a reality today with the installation of the first of several new cameras in the old town. We are pleased to work with the Corporation of St. George’s as we continue to revitalize the town, making it safer for residents and visitors alike,” the two east end MPs added.

