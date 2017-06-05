Police Advisory: Counterfeit Currency Circulating

The police are reminding the public to be vigilant regarding counterfeit Bermuda $50, $5 and $2 notes that are currently in circulation, urging people to “take a few seconds to examine any money they may receive, especially the larger denominations.”

A police spokesperson said, “The public as well as businesses and their employees are reminded to be vigilant regarding counterfeit Bermuda $50 notes bearing serial number 705727 currently in circulation.

“In addition, counterfeit Bermuda $5 and $2 notes are also in circulation – both with serial number 000000 – and with the counterfeit Bermuda $5 note clearly marked ‘SPECIMEN’ in red.

Image provided by the police of a counterfeit bill

“Staff and residents alike should take a few seconds to examine any money they may receive, especially the larger denominations.

“In particular, please check for common security features such as the paper quality and embedded BMA watermark, which is visible in light.

Image provided by the police of a counterfeit bill

“If counterfeit cash is detected during a transaction, the member of staff receiving the fake money should hold on to it, note the description of the individual who tendered it and contact police immediately.

“Persons who may have unknowingly received counterfeit currency are encouraged to contact the nearest police station at the earliest opportunity to report the matter.

Image provided by the police of a counterfeit bill

“As a reminder it is a criminal offence to pass to another, possess, make or reproduce any counterfeit currency; punishable by up to five years in prison – and those caught committing such offences can expect to be prosecuted.

“Suspicious circumstances regarding suspected counterfeit currency should be reported directly to detectives at the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News