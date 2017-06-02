Crowds Flock To See Tall Ships On Front Street

June 2, 2017 | 2 Comments

Front Street was full of people last night as locals descended on Hamilton to see the tall ships.

The ships are here as part of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta, a 7,000 nautical mile Trans-Atlantic race to six countries to mark the 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation through its founders and founding provinces.

Tall Ships Bermuda June 2 2017 (1)

They were originally berthed in St. George’s, but moved to Hamilton and will leave the Island for the next leg of the voyage to Boston on June 5

Tall Ships Bermuda June 2 2017 (2)

Tonight, City Hall car park is expected to be packed as Bermuda’s own Collie Buddz takes to the stage in a concert which will help raise funds for the Sail Training Association and the Women’s Resource Centre.

Tall Ships Bermuda June 2 2017 (3)

Tickets can be obtained from www.ptix.bm

Tomorrow [Saturday] crew members will take part in a Crew Parade on Front Street on from 6.30pm and there will be a Bon Voyage Street Festival also on Front Street, on Sunday from 2pm to 9pm.

Tall Ships Bermuda June 2 2017 (4)

Lastly there will be a Parade of Sail on June 5 starting at 9am in Hamilton as the ships leave to sail to the US.

Comments (2)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    June 2, 2017

    Collie Buds, be careful what you sing about.
    Never mind, 9 grams.

  2. Fantastic says:
    June 2, 2017

    Place was rammed. A great night with live music and lots of food ,vendors and music. A great Bermudaful Night.

