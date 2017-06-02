Crowds Flock To See Tall Ships On Front Street

Front Street was full of people last night as locals descended on Hamilton to see the tall ships.

The ships are here as part of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta, a 7,000 nautical mile Trans-Atlantic race to six countries to mark the 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation through its founders and founding provinces.

They were originally berthed in St. George’s, but moved to Hamilton and will leave the Island for the next leg of the voyage to Boston on June 5

Tonight, City Hall car park is expected to be packed as Bermuda’s own Collie Buddz takes to the stage in a concert which will help raise funds for the Sail Training Association and the Women’s Resource Centre.

Tickets can be obtained from www.ptix.bm

Tomorrow [Saturday] crew members will take part in a Crew Parade on Front Street on from 6.30pm and there will be a Bon Voyage Street Festival also on Front Street, on Sunday from 2pm to 9pm.

Lastly there will be a Parade of Sail on June 5 starting at 9am in Hamilton as the ships leave to sail to the US.

