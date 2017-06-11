Shots Reported In Sandys, No Evidence Found

The Police have confirmed they responded to a report of gunshots in the Sandys parish area, however said “no evidence to substantiate the report was found.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:45pm Saturday, June 10th police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Cooks Hill, Sandys parish area.

“A search was made of that location and surrounding areas but no evidence to substantiate the report was found.

“Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News