Marcus Scotland Scores 174 In England

June 4, 2017 | 1 Comment

Bermuda’s Marcus Scotland made a massive 174 not out for Surrey U14s vs Cambridgeshire at March Town CC in Peterborough today [June 4].

Surrey’s second win of the competition was led by opener Scotland who hit 21 fours and a six in Surrey’s total of 321-2 off 50 overs. In reply, Cambridgeshire made 208-8 losing by 113 runs.

Marcus Scotland Score 4 June

This was Scotland’s second century of the week having made 100 not out in the Surrey U14 warmup match on Tuesday at the London School of Economics Sports Ground.

Scotland’s season to date is very impressive with 554 runs from 11 innings at an average of 92.33 with two fifties and two centuries – all unbeaten.

The full Cambridgeshire U14 CAG vs Surrey U14 CAG results follow below [PDF here]:

Comments (1)

  1. Happy Valley says:
    June 4, 2017

    Simply awesome… put some more stick on um. …

