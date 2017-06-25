NE-YO Wows Crowd At America’s Cup Village

NE-YO, the Grammy Award winning US singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor capped off a memorable day in the America’s Cup Village with a live performance as the headline act on the Main Stage this evening.

The day, which was the second of two official Conquer Cancer Foundation days at the 35th America’s Cup, saw Oracle Team USA finally halt the Emirates Team New Zealand charge in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, as Jimmy Spithill’s won their first race in the finale of the competition to reduce the overall deficit to 4-1.

After the drama had concluded on the water, all eyes turned to the Main Stage as 4-Forty-1, the official band of the 35th America’s Cup, got the thousands of fans inside the Village on their feet, to get the party started in style.

With the America’s Cup Village staying staying open until 10pm, those spectators took full advantage of the extended opening hours, dancing into the night as NE-YO capped off proceedings with an high energy set of a host of tracks from his three number one albums.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports