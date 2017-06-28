Ferry ‘Bo Hengy II’ Suffers Steering Failure

June 28, 2017 | 2 Comments

The ferry ‘Bo Hengy II’ suffered steering failure this morning [June 28] in the vicinity of Elbow Buoy with 184 persons on-board and required a tow.

Bo Hengy II Bermuda May 2017 (8)

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson said, “Bermuda Radio received a call from local ferry ‘Bo Hengy II’, reporting that the vessel had suffered steering failure in the vicinity of Elbow Buoy with 184 persons on-board, and was now requesting a tow.

“Crisson’s tug [operating in the vicinity], was dispatched to assist, taking ‘Bo Hengy II’ under tow back to Dockyard.”

Comments (2)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    June 28, 2017

    So much for second hand ferries.

    Reply
  2. QC says:
    June 28, 2017

    isn’t this the dedicated charters for one of the cruise ships?

    Reply

