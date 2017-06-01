FibreWire Network With Free Speed Boost

One Communications today [June 1] announced the first phase of availability for FibreWire Internet.

“Over a thousand customers connected with both the company’s access and internet services have already received an automatic speed boost – free of charge and without the need for a service call,” the company said.

“FibreWire is Bermuda’s first fibre-optic based network, providing the island with lightning fast internet speeds, increased bandwidth to handle usage during peak times, and is the most reliable connection.”

Frank Amaral, One Communications CEO states, “With the recent tariff approval from the Regulator, we are pleased to offer our new FibreWire Internet service to Bermuda.

“Customers already attached to the new network are receiving an automatic speed boost without any increase in pricing. For example, customers with a 25Mbps connection will now have access to 200Mbps, a tremendous upgrade in value without any additional cost. Better yet, there’s no signing up or opting in process, it’s that simple.

“Our field teams have made significant progress with the rollout in preparation for this announcement, with the first phase of deployment benefiting the central parishes. Only a few months remain till the project’s completion island-wide, scheduled for the end of September.

As the company continues to make its way into neighbourhoods to complete construction, an outbound calling and email campaign has been underway to advise customers of minor service interruptions, to then be followed by a notice advising of the free internet speed boost.

Brian Lonergan, One’s Marketing Director adds, “Notifying customers directly is the best way for us to give the most up to date information affecting specific areas. We encourage customers to keep their contact information with us up to date, including alternate phone numbers and email addresses.

“Customers subscribing to separate Access and Internet services can review our plans and pricing here. Subscriptions to FibreWire can be completed using our online form or by calling our 24/7 Customer Care Centre by dialing 700.7100.

More information about FibreWire can be found here.

