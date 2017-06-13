Election Registration Closes At 5pm On June 19

The Governor has issued a writ for a General Election to take place on 18 July, 2017, and registration for this election will close on Monday, June 19th.

“The Parliamentary Registrar advises the public that, His Excellency the Governor Mr. John Rankin CMG, has issued a writ of election for a General Election to take place on 18 July, 2017,” the announcement said.

“Registration for this election will close on Monday, 19 June 2017 at 5:00p.m.

“The Parliamentary Registry will be open to accept registration forms, on Saturday, 17 June, 2017 from 10:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The office will not be open on Sunday 18 June or Monday 19 June, however forms will be accepted online up until the deadline.

“The Parliamentary Registration office is located 3rd floor Craig Appin House, #8 Wesley Street, Hamilton. For up to date election information, members of the public can visit the Parliamentary Registry website www.elections.gov.bm or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.”

Category: All, News, Politics