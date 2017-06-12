Harbour Nights Now PRS Music Licensed

The Bermuda Chamber of Commerce said they are “pleased to announce its most recent working collaboration with PRS for Music, the collecting society that represents the rights of over two million songwriters, composers and music publishers across the globe through its networks.”

“The membership organisation plays a vital role in ensuring music creators, including many from Bermuda, are fairly paid whenever their music is played, performed or reproduced in public. The organisation recently confirmed support for Harbour Nights 2017, making the weekly street festival a PRS for Music licensed event,” the Chamber said.

Kendaree Burgess, Executive Director at the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce said: “We are especially pleased that PRS for Music has decided to sponsor Harbour Nights by way of a Music License. We applaud the efforts of PRS for Music in ensuring that all public music, especially locally produced music, is licensed and that music creators are fairly paid.”

Harbour Nights takes place every Wednesday from May – August from 7 PM – 10 PM each year, and boasts a wide variety of live performances by local and sometimes international bands.

Karen Buse, Executive Director of Membership and International, PRS for Music, said: “We are excited to be supporting Harbour Nights 2017 and to enable our members’ works to be used throughout this special event. Bermuda is home to some incredible musical talent and we are happy to be able to have a prominent presence in Bermuda’s music scene.”

