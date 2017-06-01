Bermuda Heroes Weekend Announces Lineup

The countdown to Bermuda Heroes Weekend [BHW] is on with less than 17 days to go until Carnival takes over the Island.

Five Star Friday is the opening event for the weekend and will feature Roy Cape All Stars. This year, Five Star Friday will be held at the National Sports Centre starting at 7pm.

Over the past three decades, the All Stars, under the direction of Roy Cape, has earned the reputation of being the most sought after brass band in recording studios, calypso shows, and major concerts, not just in Trinidad & Tobago, but throughout the Caribbean, The United States of America, Canada and Europe.

Also, performing alongside Roy Cape is Voice, the 2017 Soca Monarch Champion, Teddyson John, Ricardo Drue, King Bubba FM, Blaxx, Tizzy and Sekon Sta. The Lineup also includes DJs Barrie Hype, Crown Prince, DJ Stephen and DJ Rusty G. Also performing is the winner of the recent Intense Mas Quest For The Best Soca Competition winner Cush Evans.

Jason Sukdeo, President, Bermuda Heroes Weekend, says: “We have put together an amazing concert to officially open Bermuda Heroes Weekend and we invite the community to join us for a world-class event. We are very excited not only for Five Star Friday, but also for the entire weekend and we look forward to introducing the many international revelers to our beautiful Bermuda.

“On behalf of the BHW team, I would like to thank Bermuda for fully embracing Bermuda Heroes Weekend. I would also like to thank our sponsors One Communications, Colonial Insurance, JetBlue, City of Hamilton, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Bermuda Motors, Icelandic, Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Heineken and Bacardi.”

Tickets for Five Star Friday are $40 in advance. Children ages 12 and under are $30 when accompanied by a paying adult. The gates will open at 7pm with the show starting promptly at 8pm.

All-Inclusive Ultra VIP tickets are $200 and include open bar and food from Marcus’. Tickets are available at www.bermudaheroesweekend.com.

No chairs are allowed at Five Star Friday as seating will be available in the western bleachers.

Raft Up

BHW said, “This year’s schedule has changed starting with the BHW Raft Up! At a new location on a new date, but the same great BHW Raft Up Experience. On Saturday, June 17th starting at 12pm, get ready for an even bigger, better, Raft Up Experience. This year the event will be held at Shelly Bay with the bonus of food vendors, a cash bar and ample parking! This event is free and no boat is required.

Pan in the Park

“On Sunday, June 18th our annual Pan in the Park will feature local and international Steel Pan artists and bands. Pan in the Park which is a family event will take place in the beautiful Victoria Park in the City of Hamilton starting at 3pm. This event is free and open to everyone! Bring your chair and enjoy the sweet melodic sounds of the steel pan!

Promoters Day

“Also on Sunday, June 18th multiple promoters on the island offer patrons entertainment options! This includes everything from boat rides, breakfast parties, all-inclusive events, clubs and more! The event listing is available on our website and on our smartphone app!

Super Hero J’ouvert

“Last year we glowed in the dark until the sun came up, but this year we are forming a Super Hero Team! The J’Ouvert Celebration of our Heroes will be held from 3am until 8am on Monday, June 19th at Bernard’s Park in Pembroke. We look forward to watching the sun rise while partying to sweet Soca music! The ticket price includes your J’Ouvert package, food & drinks. Tickets for this event are extremely limited! Persons must be 18 years or older to attend. Identification is a must!

Last Lap Powered by Uber Soca

“This will be the finale for the weekend! Come out to Clearwater Beach & Park to see the finish of the parade. We will have artists and DJs who will give you one more chance to jump, dance and wave the night away! Last Lap is being produced by the team at Uber Soca Cruise. The entertainment starts at 2pm in Clearwater so come out early and enjoy the day with us!”

