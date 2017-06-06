HSBC Reviewing To “Prevent Future Incidents”

Following an email being sent to a “small number” of retail banking customers which “unfortunately included an attachment containing personal information of some of HSBC Bermuda’s customers,” HSBC said they “takes the security of its customers’ information extremely seriously” and are “currently reviewing this matter so that the root cause can be identified to prevent any future incidents.”

Emails Sent To Some Customers

The email stated, “We are writing to inform you of an incident we have identified which involved disclosure of some of your personal information.

“An email update about the HSBC World Selection Portfolios was sent to a small number of our banking customers which unfortunately included an attachment containing customer personal information.

“Regrettably, your personal information was included in the information inadvertently disclosed. This information included your name, your email address, country of residence, nationality, the name of your relationship manager and your HSBC customer identification number, which is how we at HSBC internally identify you as a customer. We sincerely apologise for this error.

“We have contacted all of our customers who received this information and have requested that they delete the attachment immediately. Furthermore, rest assured that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into the root cause of this incident to ensure that this does not happen again.

“We take the security of your accounts very seriously and on its own the information inadvertently disclosed cannot be used to access your accounts but we would encourage you to be extra vigilant in the review of your account activity for the foreseeable future.

“Please contact your Relationship Manager directly if you have any additional concerns and they can talk these through with you.”

HSBC Response:

In response, an HSBC Bermuda spokesperson stated: “An email was sent to a small number of our retail banking customers which unfortunately included an attachment containing personal information of some of HSBC Bermuda’s customers.

“This information included; customer name, email address, country of residence, nationality, the name of the customers relationship manager and HSBC customer identification numbers, which is how we at HSBC internally identify our customers. No other information was compromised.

“All impacted customers have been contacted either by telephone and/or email and provided instructions. No further action is required from them and customers can confidently continue their banking transactions.

“As always we encourage customers to remain vigilant of their accounts and report any unusual activity through our usual channels.

“The HSBC Group takes the security of its customers’ information extremely seriously and constantly reviews systems and security. We are currently reviewing this matter so that the root cause can be identified to prevent any future incidents.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, technology