Jackson School 64th Anniversary Dance Recital

A spokesperson said, “The Jackson School of Performing Arts will be holding its 64th Annual Dance Recital, June 21st 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 7 p.m. at the Earl Cameron Theatre.

“With the excitement of the America’s Cup this year, celebrating our oceans and activities surrounding them became our obvious choice. Thus, salt Life. Through dance we will explore coral reefs and kelp forests battle with pirates and swim with the dolphins and sharks.

“You will see pieces that express concern for the protection of our planet’s most valuable resource and pieces that reminisce on opulent maritime history.

“Tickets are available at bdatix.bm, Pulp and Circumstance and Fabulous Fashions.”

Category: All, Entertainment