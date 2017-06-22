JLT Re Appoints Williams As Partner In Bermuda

JLT Re, the global provider of reinsurance broking and consultancy, has appointed Deanna Williams as a Partner in JLT Re’s Bermuda operation reporting to Charles Withers-Clarke.

Commenting on the appointment Charles Withers-Clarke, Partner, JLT Re in Bermuda, said “I have worked with Deanna for many years and know her can do attitude and drive will be a great fit for the team in Bermuda and of real benefit to our clients and prospects. Deanna will be focusing on our Specialty Lines working closely with myself and our teams in London. I am sure her in-depth underwriting knowledge and experience will be invaluable”.

Previously Williams was at Chubb [ACE] Tempest Re where she was a Vice President Underwriter focused on International Property Catastrophe XL. Prior to that she has held key roles at Ace Tempest Re, XL Reinsurance and XL Capital.

Bradley Maltese, Deputy CEO, JLT RE, UK & Europe, said, “Deanna is a great addition to our Bermuda team. Our fresh perspective and ability to deliver real results means demand for our services continues to grow. None of this would be possible without the much appreciated on-going support of our clients and markets in Bermuda”.

