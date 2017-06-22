Video: Future Leaders Programme Launched

June 22, 2017 | 4 Comments

The Future Leaders Programme was officially launched today, featuring remarks from Programme Director Ryan Robinson Perinchief, Premier Michael Dunkley, Opposition Leader David Burt, David Astwood of Conyers Dill & Pearman and Pearman and Collin Simmons of the Bermuda Industrial Union.

IMG_5076 (1)

The Future Leaders Programme is a summer course for ambitious, committed students with an interest in service, citizenship, activism or leadership that will empower them to recognise their roles as leaders within their community and develop a sense of civic duty through hands-on education and meaningful service.

Students will explore some of the social challenges in Bermuda through academic study, hands-on education and meaningful service to local organisations to develop the knowledge, experience and leadership skills they need to make a positive change in the community.

Students participating are as follows:

From the Berkeley Institute:

1. Taj Donville-Outerbridge
2. Kwensi Cann
3. Dakota McDonald
4. Kazaya Sealey
5. Robert Thomas
6. Seon Tatem

CedarBridge Academy:

7. Shi-Shun Burgess
8. Ashley Pacheco
9. Adriana Burchall
10. Jhazii Johnson
11. KaRi Richards `
12. Jibri Smith

Bermuda Institute:

13. Justin Bascome Dickinson
14. Riley Christopher
15. Chervonne Hodsoll

Somersfield Academy:

16. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Sandys Middle School:

17. Marli Butterfield

Saltus Grammar School:

18. Z’Ajae Lee

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Videos

Comments (4)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    June 22, 2017

    Dont look like Dunkley is afraid to go round de Union.
    LMAO

    Reply
    • Frosty says:
      June 22, 2017

      Say it again!

      Reply
    • No way Jose says:
      June 22, 2017

      Onion Sluice , I’m not a bit surprised that you would be surprised by that.

      Reply
      • No way Jose says:
        June 22, 2017

        Was the invitation to the future leaders camp by “invite only”? I can’t put by finger on it , but it just seems like this isn’t a true reflection of Bermuda and our youth? Just asking because it appears that there does not seem to be equal representation amongst schools? were the kids “selected” based on a certain criteria? Or were some omitted? Is this what Burt means when he talks about two Bermuda’s?

        Reply

Leave a Reply

«

Bernews Latest Instagram Photos