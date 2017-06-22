Video: Future Leaders Programme Launched

The Future Leaders Programme was officially launched today, featuring remarks from Programme Director Ryan Robinson Perinchief, Premier Michael Dunkley, Opposition Leader David Burt, David Astwood of Conyers Dill & Pearman and Pearman and Collin Simmons of the Bermuda Industrial Union.

The Future Leaders Programme is a summer course for ambitious, committed students with an interest in service, citizenship, activism or leadership that will empower them to recognise their roles as leaders within their community and develop a sense of civic duty through hands-on education and meaningful service.

Students will explore some of the social challenges in Bermuda through academic study, hands-on education and meaningful service to local organisations to develop the knowledge, experience and leadership skills they need to make a positive change in the community.

Students participating are as follows:

From the Berkeley Institute:

1. Taj Donville-Outerbridge

2. Kwensi Cann

3. Dakota McDonald

4. Kazaya Sealey

5. Robert Thomas

6. Seon Tatem

CedarBridge Academy:

7. Shi-Shun Burgess

8. Ashley Pacheco

9. Adriana Burchall

10. Jhazii Johnson

11. KaRi Richards `

12. Jibri Smith

Bermuda Institute:

13. Justin Bascome Dickinson

14. Riley Christopher

15. Chervonne Hodsoll

Somersfield Academy:

16. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Sandys Middle School:

17. Marli Butterfield

Saltus Grammar School:

18. Z’Ajae Lee

