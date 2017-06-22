Video: Future Leaders Programme Launched
The Future Leaders Programme was officially launched today, featuring remarks from Programme Director Ryan Robinson Perinchief, Premier Michael Dunkley, Opposition Leader David Burt, David Astwood of Conyers Dill & Pearman and Pearman and Collin Simmons of the Bermuda Industrial Union.
The Future Leaders Programme is a summer course for ambitious, committed students with an interest in service, citizenship, activism or leadership that will empower them to recognise their roles as leaders within their community and develop a sense of civic duty through hands-on education and meaningful service.
Students will explore some of the social challenges in Bermuda through academic study, hands-on education and meaningful service to local organisations to develop the knowledge, experience and leadership skills they need to make a positive change in the community.
Students participating are as follows:
From the Berkeley Institute:
1. Taj Donville-Outerbridge
2. Kwensi Cann
3. Dakota McDonald
4. Kazaya Sealey
5. Robert Thomas
6. Seon Tatem
CedarBridge Academy:
7. Shi-Shun Burgess
8. Ashley Pacheco
9. Adriana Burchall
10. Jhazii Johnson
11. KaRi Richards `
12. Jibri Smith
Bermuda Institute:
13. Justin Bascome Dickinson
14. Riley Christopher
15. Chervonne Hodsoll
Somersfield Academy:
16. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott
Sandys Middle School:
17. Marli Butterfield
Saltus Grammar School:
18. Z’Ajae Lee
Was the invitation to the future leaders camp by “invite only”? I can’t put by finger on it , but it just seems like this isn’t a true reflection of Bermuda and our youth? Just asking because it appears that there does not seem to be equal representation amongst schools? were the kids “selected” based on a certain criteria? Or were some omitted? Is this what Burt means when he talks about two Bermuda’s?