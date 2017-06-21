Man Arrested After Boat Runs Aground In Flatts

[Updated] Emergency services responded to the North Shore Road, Smith’s area tonight [June 21] after a boat ran aground at Gibbet Island near Flatt’s Inlet, resulting in a man being taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson confirmed that “a 911 call was received from a member of the public reporting that a marine craft had gone aground at Gibbet Island. Police marine units were called and attended the scene.”

Multiple police marine units could be seen in the Flatt’s Marina area as well as a police land unit and an ambulance. Details of the incident and the extent of the man’s injuries are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 11.53am, June 22: Police Media Relations Manager Robin Simmons said, “Around 8pm Wednesday, June 21st marine police responded to a report of a vessel on the rocks with an unconscious man aboard at Gibbet Island in Flatt’s off North Shore Road, Smith’s parish.

“On officers arrival the 52 year old man, believed to be from Devonshire, regained consciousness.

“He was then arrested on suspicion of operating a boat while impaired and transferred to a waiting ambulance for transport to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital – where he was medically assessed and later discharged.

“At last check the 52 year old man had been released on police bail pending further inquiries.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News