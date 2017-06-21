Man Arrested After Boat Runs Aground In Flatts
[Updated] Emergency services responded to the North Shore Road, Smith’s area tonight [June 21] after a boat ran aground at Gibbet Island near Flatt’s Inlet, resulting in a man being taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson confirmed that “a 911 call was received from a member of the public reporting that a marine craft had gone aground at Gibbet Island. Police marine units were called and attended the scene.”
Multiple police marine units could be seen in the Flatt’s Marina area as well as a police land unit and an ambulance. Details of the incident and the extent of the man’s injuries are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Update 11.53am, June 22: Police Media Relations Manager Robin Simmons said, “Around 8pm Wednesday, June 21st marine police responded to a report of a vessel on the rocks with an unconscious man aboard at Gibbet Island in Flatt’s off North Shore Road, Smith’s parish.
“On officers arrival the 52 year old man, believed to be from Devonshire, regained consciousness.
“He was then arrested on suspicion of operating a boat while impaired and transferred to a waiting ambulance for transport to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital – where he was medically assessed and later discharged.
“At last check the 52 year old man had been released on police bail pending further inquiries.”
Read More About
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
WTH is going on?
Hope they’re ok, boat accidents have gone up during this AC.
Short of a catastrophic medical reason, how do you run into an island in broad daylight?
Don’t fine him. Send him the bill for all of the resources used to recover him & his boat. 3 Police boats, 7 officers at least, at a couple hours time, ambulance service. All of that should add up to more than a few thousand real quick. Might also give reason for thought by other boaters before doing something similar.
I agree. Any fine given should exceed the cost of the public resources used. Perhaps they should also confiscate the boats, cars and bikes used in these preventable accidents. The only problem is, those with excess $$$ pay the fine and basically walk away. Monetary penalties are only a deterrent to those persons that don’t have a money tree.
I hear you but the police would be getting paid anyway so at least this keeps them in practice for the next incident.