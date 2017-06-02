Meet Bermuda Netball Player Antonia Holder

Continuing our series of profiles of netball players who are part of the team representing Bermuda at international tournaments — with the latest tournament being the International Match Series being held in New York from June 2 to 3 — we spotlight Antonia Holder, a 32-year-old who plays in the Goal Keeper position.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

I feel honored and blessed to have been selected as a member of this National Squad. I am grateful to the coaches for having the confidence in my skills and abilities to represent my county on a national level. I commend the BDA Netball Association and our coaches for not only building a national team to compete in games, but also for developing a program that stretches far beyond the technical points of Netball.

2. How have you been preparing for the competition against team USA?

Our training schedule has been intense, with a minimum of 3 days a week and sometimes up to 5 days when coach Ilze is here. I think the coaches have done a great job at establishing a balanced training program that alternates between netball basics, match practices, technical analysis, strength conditioning and team building. I have also been more cognizant of maintaining a healthy diet.

As I was not a part of the Scotland travel team, I used that time to maintain my fitness by running and participated in a few classes at the gym while the team was in Scotland. My husband has also helped me with some at-home ball work from time to time. Watching other competitive team play on YouTube has been helpful as well.

3. When did you start playing netball and what prompted you to start?

I started playing netball in primary school and continued to do so through middle and high school. I was athletic, having played football and basketball throughout school, so I think my love for netball was a natural progression.

I have always played in a defensive position and bounced from WD, GD and GK, but since I started playing in the Senior League, I’ve basically maintained the GK position.

Netball is a very competitive sport and I enjoy the thrill of intercepting the ball from the opposition. The science behind it all is really about being able to anticipate where the ball is going next and the whole team working as a unit.

4. Do you feel the sport of netball gets enough support from the local community?

Overall, netball has not traditionally been sports “front-page” news worthy, so that adds to the lack of awareness throughout the community. It is difficult for people or organizations to provide support for something that they don’t really understand or haven’t had much exposure to. I believe that most people don’t realize that it’s not just about throwing a ball up and down a court.

Just as any other sporting club should do, Netball clubs provide an outlet for women of all ages to engage in friendly competition and foster close relationships. My Phoenix club team shows support for all players. The team has collectively attended school events, plays, the Front Street Mile, etc., in support of teammates and embodies a close family.

Moreover, just like any other business operation, netball clubs, the Association and players themselves need support to sustain it all. I have seen a shift over the past few years with the media covering more of our games, just as they would a football game, so we have made progress for sure.

5. What are your ultimate goals in life, both on and off the court?

Ultimately, I want to be the best version of myself and master each day, so that when I am much older, I can look back and know that I mastered my life. I want to establish a fulfilling career, maintain a loving and nurturing home for my family, contribute to my community and live life to the fullest extent.

On the court, I commit to maintaining a spirit of comradery and positive attitude, adapt to any requests from my coaches, work hard to intercept as many balls as possible to prevent the opposing team from scoring and overall, be a team player.

6. If you had to, for some reason, have one non-netball player on your team, like a local politician/entertainer/public figure, who would you choose and why?

I would have a team DJ and DJ Chubb comes to mind because he is extremely versatile and fun. Music and humor can elevate you whether you are having an off day or even on cloud nine…music can alter your state of mind. I can see us maybe having a hard 2nd quarter and then for one minute [after the coach finished talking of course], we got a dose of an energetic song…I think we would all either dance or laugh, refocus and then kill the next quarter.

7. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I would like to recognize Cal Simons. In my eyes, he is the epitome of an inspirational sporting coach and community figure. He has dedicated over 35 years to developing Bermuda’s talented athletes, most notably in the track and field arena. He has a gift for getting through to the youth through track and field. He was my PE teach in primary school and a few years ago he trained me to compete in the Front Street Mile – pro bono – no questions asked…just total confidence in me and a willing heart. And that has been his spirit since the day we met. I salute you Simons!

Read More About

Category: All, Sports