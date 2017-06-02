Ministry Reminds The Public To Conserve Water

The Ministry of Public Works is today [June 2] reminding the public to make all efforts to conserve water during this time as Bermuda continues to experience very dry weather conditions.

A Government spokesperson said, “As Bermuda continues to experience very dry weather conditions, the Ministry of Public Works would like to remind the public to make all efforts to conserve water during this time.

“We request the public only order water as and when they need it and strongly discourage stockpiling water in their tanks. Residents should also monitor tank levels regularly to determine if and when they will require water. This will ensure that water can be ordered and received before running out.

“There is currently a very high demand for water across the island. As a result, the Ministry has implemented conservation measures to allow consistent daily access for water truckers and piped customers while also ensuring that essential customers such as the King Edward Memorial VII Hospital, Cedar Park and Mary Victoria estates, who are solely reliant on the piped water supply, receive water during this time.

“In order to reduce the impact of the low rainfall, it is important to conserve as much water as possible. The following conservation measures are very effective:

Do not order more water than is necessary

Carefully control the flow of piped water into your tank to avoid overfilling

Check and quickly repair leaking faucets, toilets, and water appliances

Minimize the number of times you flush the toilet

Use well water for toilet flushing

Take quick showers, not full baths

Use a basin of water at a time instead of letting a tap run for brushing teeth and shaving

Do not let water overflow or run after use

Minimize use of washing machines and dishwashers

Wash full laundry loads or set the washer to appropriate load size

Do not wash cars

Reduce the watering of lawns and outdoor plants

“In anticipation of the dry spell, the Water and Sewage Section made several preparations, including the installation of flow and pressure monitoring systems to determine where there may be system losses [leaks]. They have fixed three major leaks in the last two months and are continuing to assess the system.

“The Ministry would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”

