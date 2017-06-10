“Most Successful May In History Of The Hotel”

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has “just completed its most successful May in the history of the hotel” and “paid $200,000 in overtime to our employees,” the Hotel’s General Manager said.

General Manager of the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club Allan Federer said, “In response to mounting speculation regarding hotel occupancy during the America’s Cup, we would like to clarify that the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has just completed its most successful May in the history of the hotel.

“Furthermore, June will be the best month ever. As a result, we paid $200,000 in overtime to our employees.

“Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is a multi-dimensional business with 600 employees across various departments. We have not laid off any employees.

“In fact, we have increased employment for the America’s Cup. Employees are given more or less hours depending on the demand in their area of work.”

