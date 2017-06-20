NACAC Team Win Medals & Trophies In Trinidad
The NACAC Age Group Team will returned home to Bermuda with several medals and trophies after making an excellent showing at the NACAC Age Group Championships in Trinidad.
“We would like to really thank everyone who made it possible for this team to travel to this event as these athletes have given us 100% and have done Bermuda proud,” BNAA President Donna Raynor said.
Anaya West 11-12 Boys
- 2nd High Jump with a PB of 1.55m
- 2nd 60m in at time of 7.99
- 3rd overall
Za’Kayza Parsons- 13 – 14 Girls
- 3rd 80m 10.26
- 1st Shot Put 9.46m
- 4th HJ 1.45m [with 10 girls jumping the same height]
- 3rd overall
Selah Tuzo – 13-14 Girls
- 1st 1000m 3:16.80
- 17th overall
Sancho Smith – 13-14 Boys
- 3rd 1200m 3:32.59
- 11th overall
Nairobi Mills – 13-14 Boys
- 2nd 1200m 3:31.99
- 15th overall
The 4X100m Mixed Relay Team 13-14 Bermuda placed 5th overall.
I’d have loved to witness these brilliant youngsters competing ! Well done ATHELETES …. Enjoy your successes !