NACAC Team Win Medals & Trophies In Trinidad

The NACAC Age Group Team will returned home to Bermuda with several medals and trophies after making an excellent showing at the NACAC Age Group Championships in Trinidad.

“We would like to really thank everyone who made it possible for this team to travel to this event as these athletes have given us 100% and have done Bermuda proud,” BNAA President Donna Raynor said.

Anaya West 11-12 Boys

2nd High Jump with a PB of 1.55m

2nd 60m in at time of 7.99

3rd overall

Za’Kayza Parsons- 13 – 14 Girls

3rd 80m 10.26

1st Shot Put 9.46m

4th HJ 1.45m [with 10 girls jumping the same height]

3rd overall

Selah Tuzo – 13-14 Girls

1st 1000m 3:16.80

17th overall

Sancho Smith – 13-14 Boys

3rd 1200m 3:32.59

11th overall

Nairobi Mills – 13-14 Boys

2nd 1200m 3:31.99

15th overall

The 4X100m Mixed Relay Team 13-14 Bermuda placed 5th overall.

