NBC Sports Blackout Schedule In AC Event

One Communications is advising the public that NBC Sports will be “implementing a blackout schedule on Saturday [June 10] and Sunday [June 11] from 2:00 to 4:00pm and continue during the same time period on June 12, 26 and 27 in the event America’s Cup racing is scheduled, however “viewers may continue to follow all the AC35 action on Bermuda Broadcasting.”

A spokesperson said, “One Communications would like to advise the viewing public of the following broadcast changes for the 35thAmerica’s Cup.

“Due to the unavailability of broadcasting rights for the America’s Cup in Bermuda, NBC Sports will be implementing a blackout schedule on Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th from 2:00 – 4:00 PM ADT.

“This blackout will continue during the same time period on June 12, 26, and 27 in the event America’s Cup racing is scheduled.

“Viewers may continue to follow all the AC35 action on Bermuda Broadcasting’s Channel 9 and now on Channel 401 in HD.”

