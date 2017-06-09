OBA Announce Four More Election Candidates
The OBA announced four more of their election candidates at a press conference this afternoon [June 9], with Suzann Roberts Holshouser for Constituency #4, Peter Barrett for Constituency #5, Simone Barton for Constituency #6, and Sylvan Richards in Constituency #7.
Mr Barrett, Ms Barton, Premier Dunkley, Ms Roberts Holshouser, and Mr Richards:
The press conference has just concluded, and the 28-minute live video replay is below:
Suzann Roberts-Holshouser is the incumbent in C#4, having won with 51.65% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#4 in the 2012 election are below, and the PLP have already confirmed that Tinee Furbert will be their candidate for this area.
Peter Barrett will again contest the C#5 seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Derrick Burgess. The PLP have won this seat with over 70% of the vote in the last three elections, and the results from C#5 in the 2012 election are below.
Simone Barton will be the OBA’s candidate for Constituency #6, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Wayne Furbert, who won with 56.23% of the vote in the last General Election, and won the seat in the two elections prior to that as a UBP candidate.The results from C#6 in the 2012 election are below.
Sylvan Richards is the incumbent in C#7, having won with 59.71% of the vote in the last General Election, when he faced Diallo Rabain, who was subsequently elected as an MP in another area during a by-election. The results from C#7 in the 2012 election are below.
The previously announced confirmed candidates for the July 18th election are:
- Constituency #1 St Georges North: Kenneth Bascome [OBA] Renee Ming [PLP]
- Constituency #2 George’s West: Nandi Outerbridge [OBA] Kim Swan [PLP]
- Constituency #4 St George’s South: Tinee Furbert [PLP]
- Constituency #10 Smith’s North: Rev Dr Ernest Peets [PLP]
- Constituency #17 Pembroke Central: Andrew Simons [OBA]
- Constituency #18 Pembroke West Central: Nicholas Kempe [OBA]
- Constituency #19 Pembroke West: Jeanne Atherden [OBA]
- Constituency #20 Pembroke South West: Susan Jackson [OBA]
- Constituency #24 Warwick South East: Nalton Brangman [OBA]
- Constituency #25 Warwick North East: Jeff Baron [OBA]
- Constituency #26 Warwick South Central: Robyn Swan [OBA]
- Constituency #27 Warwick North Central: Sheila Gomez [OBA]
- Constituency #28 Warwick West: Jeff Sousa [OBA]
Good luck to Simone Barton – this would be great for the area, with her experience in hotel industry, banking and now with the charity world for healthcare, this would be great fit!
Couldn’t agree more! Great news, Simone.
Hey Ms. Simone!! Love that you have stepped up to represent!
OBA showing quality again.
Actually people are stepping forward because they don’t want to go back.
Going to write that one down.
Great candidates.
I see a theme here OBA rolling out people with strong character and proven skills, the other party just divisive whinge bags gagging for power…Not too difficult to see who the best candidates are.