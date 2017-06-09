OBA Announce Four More Election Candidates

The OBA announced four more of their election candidates at a press conference this afternoon [June 9], with Suzann Roberts Holshouser for Constituency #4, Peter Barrett for Constituency #5, Simone Barton for Constituency #6, and Sylvan Richards in Constituency #7.

Mr Barrett, Ms Barton, Premier Dunkley, Ms Roberts Holshouser, and Mr Richards:

The press conference has just concluded, and the 28-minute live video replay is below:

Suzann Roberts-Holshouser is the incumbent in C#4, having won with 51.65% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#4 in the 2012 election are below, and the PLP have already confirmed that Tinee Furbert will be their candidate for this area.

Peter Barrett will again contest the C#5 seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Derrick Burgess. The PLP have won this seat with over 70% of the vote in the last three elections, and the results from C#5 in the 2012 election are below.

Simone Barton will be the OBA’s candidate for Constituency #6, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Wayne Furbert, who won with 56.23% of the vote in the last General Election, and won the seat in the two elections prior to that as a UBP candidate.The results from C#6 in the 2012 election are below.

Sylvan Richards is the incumbent in C#7, having won with 59.71% of the vote in the last General Election, when he faced Diallo Rabain, who was subsequently elected as an MP in another area during a by-election. The results from C#7 in the 2012 election are below.

The previously announced confirmed candidates for the July 18th election are:

Constituency #1 St Georges North: Kenneth Bascome [OBA] Renee Ming [PLP]

Constituency #2 George’s West: Nandi Outerbridge [OBA] Kim Swan [PLP]

Constituency #4 St George’s South: Tinee Furbert [PLP]

Constituency #10 Smith’s North: Rev Dr Ernest Peets [PLP]

Constituency #17 Pembroke Central: Andrew Simons [OBA]

Constituency #18 Pembroke West Central: Nicholas Kempe [OBA]

Constituency #19 Pembroke West: Jeanne Atherden [OBA]

Constituency #20 Pembroke South West: Susan Jackson [OBA]

Constituency #24 Warwick South East: Nalton Brangman [OBA]

Constituency #25 Warwick North East: Jeff Baron [OBA]

Constituency #26 Warwick South Central: Robyn Swan [OBA]

Constituency #27 Warwick North Central: Sheila Gomez [OBA]

Constituency #28 Warwick West: Jeff Sousa [OBA]

