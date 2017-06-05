OBA Announce Four More Election Candidates

The OBA officially announced four of their election candidates for Pembroke at a press conference this afternoon [June 5], with Andrew Simons the candidate for Constituency #17, Nicholas Kempe in Constituency #18, Jeanne Atherden in Constituency #19, and Susan Jackson in Constituency #20.

Susan Jackson, Andrew Simons, Premier Dunkley, Jeanne Atherden & Nicholas Kempe:

This is OBA’s second set of candidate announcements, following after the five Warwick candidates being named; Nalton Brangman for Constituency #24, Jeff Baron for Constituency #25, Robyn Swan for Constituency #26, Sheila Gomez for Constituency #27, and Jeff Sousa for Constituency #28.

The PLP has also announced four election candidates so far; Senator Renee Ming for Constituency #1 St Georges North, Kim Swan for Constituency #2 St. George’s West, Rev Dr Ernest Peets as the candidate for Constituency #10 Smith’s North and Tinee Furbert in Constituency #4 St George’s South.

The Election has not yet been called, however both parties are in election mode, and with the No Confidence Vote scheduled to take place this Friday in the House of Assembly, some are speculating about the possible timing of the election being called.

The announcement has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 15-minute live video replay is below.

Andrew Simons will be the candidate for Constituency #17 again, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Walton Brown, who won with 50.43% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#17 in the 2012 election are below.

Nicholas Kempe will be the candidate for Constituency #18 again, a seat which is currently held by Opposition Leader David Burt who won with 49.76% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#18 in the 2012 election are below.

Jeanne Atherden is the incumbent in C#19, having won with 61.77% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#19 in the 2012 election are below.

Susan Jackson is the incumbent in C#20, having won with 78.23% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#20 in the 2012 election are below.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics