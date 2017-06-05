OBA Announce Four More Election Candidates

June 5, 2017 | 5 Comments

The OBA officially announced four of their election candidates for Pembroke at a press conference this afternoon [June 5], with Andrew Simons the candidate for Constituency #17, Nicholas Kempe in Constituency #18, Jeanne Atherden in Constituency #19, and Susan Jackson in Constituency #20.

Susan Jackson, Andrew Simons, Premier Dunkley, Jeanne Atherden & Nicholas Kempe:

OBA Election Candidates Bermuda June 5 2017 (2)

This is OBA’s second set of candidate announcements, following after the five Warwick candidates being named; Nalton Brangman for Constituency #24, Jeff Baron for Constituency #25, Robyn Swan for Constituency #26, Sheila Gomez for Constituency #27, and Jeff Sousa for Constituency #28.

The PLP has also announced four election candidates so far; Senator Renee Ming for Constituency #1 St Georges North, Kim Swan for Constituency #2 St. George’s West, Rev Dr Ernest Peets as the candidate for Constituency #10 Smith’s North and Tinee Furbert in Constituency #4 St George’s South.

The Election has not yet been called, however both parties are in election mode, and with the No Confidence Vote scheduled to take place this Friday in the House of Assembly, some are speculating about the possible timing of the election being called.

The announcement has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 15-minute live video replay is below.


Andrew Simons will be the candidate for Constituency #17 again, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Walton Brown, who won with 50.43% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#17 in the 2012 election are below.

C17 2012 Election Result

Nicholas Kempe will be the candidate for Constituency #18 again, a seat which is currently held by Opposition Leader David Burt who won with 49.76% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#18 in the 2012 election are below.

C18 2012 Election Result

Jeanne Atherden is the incumbent in C#19, having won with 61.77% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#19 in the 2012 election are below.

C19 2012 Election Result

Susan Jackson is the incumbent in C#20, having won with 78.23% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#20 in the 2012 election are below.

C20 2012 Election Result

  1. Whatever says:
    June 5, 2017

    Hey Dunk. What fresh new faces are you talking about?

  2. watching says:
    June 5, 2017

    we have seen 9 candidates unveiled from the OBA, of which only 1 is a new face.

    C24 – OBA former Minister of Education Nalton Brangman
    C25 – OBA Minister and Senator Jeff Baron
    C26 – former candidate Robyn Swan
    C27 – new candidate Sheila Gomez
    C28 – OBA MP Jeff Sousa
    C17 – twice former candidate Andrew Simons
    C18 – former candidate Nick Kempe
    C19 – Jeanne Atherden – former UBP Chair and current OBA Minister
    C20 – OBA MP Susan Jackson

    where are the new faces that have been so galvanized and excited by the governing of the OBA?

    • wahoo says:
      June 5, 2017

      Where are the apologies for the mess left after 14 years of plp governing? Where is the 2025 plan? – oh yeah sorry it isn’t 2025 yet. Where is the $800M? Where is the diversity? Where are the ideas?

  3. A Chap called Vanz says:
    June 5, 2017

    Kempe will feel de Brilliance of Burt.

