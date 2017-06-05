OBA Announce Four More Election Candidates
The OBA officially announced four of their election candidates for Pembroke at a press conference this afternoon [June 5], with Andrew Simons the candidate for Constituency #17, Nicholas Kempe in Constituency #18, Jeanne Atherden in Constituency #19, and Susan Jackson in Constituency #20.
Susan Jackson, Andrew Simons, Premier Dunkley, Jeanne Atherden & Nicholas Kempe:
This is OBA’s second set of candidate announcements, following after the five Warwick candidates being named; Nalton Brangman for Constituency #24, Jeff Baron for Constituency #25, Robyn Swan for Constituency #26, Sheila Gomez for Constituency #27, and Jeff Sousa for Constituency #28.
The PLP has also announced four election candidates so far; Senator Renee Ming for Constituency #1 St Georges North, Kim Swan for Constituency #2 St. George’s West, Rev Dr Ernest Peets as the candidate for Constituency #10 Smith’s North and Tinee Furbert in Constituency #4 St George’s South.
The Election has not yet been called, however both parties are in election mode, and with the No Confidence Vote scheduled to take place this Friday in the House of Assembly, some are speculating about the possible timing of the election being called.
The announcement has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 15-minute live video replay is below.
OBA candidates for Pembroke being announced | #Bermuda | https://t.co/QwdBhagRTv
— Bernews (@bernewsdotcom) June 5, 2017
Andrew Simons will be the candidate for Constituency #17 again, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Walton Brown, who won with 50.43% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#17 in the 2012 election are below.
Nicholas Kempe will be the candidate for Constituency #18 again, a seat which is currently held by Opposition Leader David Burt who won with 49.76% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#18 in the 2012 election are below.
Jeanne Atherden is the incumbent in C#19, having won with 61.77% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#19 in the 2012 election are below.
Susan Jackson is the incumbent in C#20, having won with 78.23% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#20 in the 2012 election are below.
Hey Dunk. What fresh new faces are you talking about?
Brilliant. Brilliant.
Bring back Beyonce.
we have seen 9 candidates unveiled from the OBA, of which only 1 is a new face.
C24 – OBA former Minister of Education Nalton Brangman
C25 – OBA Minister and Senator Jeff Baron
C26 – former candidate Robyn Swan
C27 – new candidate Sheila Gomez
C28 – OBA MP Jeff Sousa
C17 – twice former candidate Andrew Simons
C18 – former candidate Nick Kempe
C19 – Jeanne Atherden – former UBP Chair and current OBA Minister
C20 – OBA MP Susan Jackson
where are the new faces that have been so galvanized and excited by the governing of the OBA?
Where are the apologies for the mess left after 14 years of plp governing? Where is the 2025 plan? – oh yeah sorry it isn’t 2025 yet. Where is the $800M? Where is the diversity? Where are the ideas?
Kempe will feel de Brilliance of Burt.