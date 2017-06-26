Emirates Team New Zealand Win America’s Cup
Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand have won the 35th America’s Cup.
Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, gave the Kiwi team the victory on the Great Sound in Bermuda, sparking wild celebrations on board their America’s Cup Class [ACC] boat, and the team’s support boats on the Great Sound.
The Kiwi team dominated the final stage of the 35th America’s Cup, winning eight races to Oracle Team USA’s one race win, giving the New Zealanders a final winning scoreline of 7-1.
The America’s Cup was last won by a team representing New Zealand in 2000 and they are now the Defenders of the America’s Cup for the 36th installment of the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.
Race Nine
Race nine started with both Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA enjoying clean starts and engaged in a drag race to the first mark, the US team edging just ahead but then losing ground to their rivals on the run to the second mark.
Burling was serene at the helm of the Kiwi boat, displaying no nerves as he steered his team towards glory, but Spithill and the Oracle Team USA crew were not giving up, pushing harder than ever to try and take the tie to race ten. However, it was not to be.
By the third mark the Challenge’s lead was up to 26 seconds, increasing further still at the fourth mark, up to 34 seconds, and from that point, barring mistakes by Burling and his all-conquering Emirates Team New Zealand crew, the die was cast.
Oracle Team USA managed to peg back their rivals slightly in the latter stages of the race, but New Zealand sealed their win in impressive style, crossing the finish line for the final time in the 35th America’s Cup 55 seconds ahead of the US team.
Congratulations. Well-Deserved win.
Bye Bye American Cup it won’t be here next time
All those temporary jobs are gone…were you going to work now
OBA Lied to you alll
It was a great event, run flawlessly! Thanks too Dr. Grant Gibbons for having the foresight and ability to pull it off! Hats off.
Thank you Americas Cup you have put Bermuda on the World Map the direct economic impact has been felt in many quarters of the community. The impact that will come from the incredible coverage on TV we couldn’t have paid for that, when you take in all of the income since initiated 3+ years ago that $77 million will be worth it.Don’t be surprised when the number comes back at $200 million +
We will continue to reap the rewards for years to come
Thank you
Back on the ‘map again’ Hello!
Proud to be Bermudian!
Congrats to the Kiwis! They deserved it! I was cheering for Oracle but I guess it wasn’t meant to be this time. Next time!
Thanks to all of the AC35 team, all the staff and the volunteers. Thanks to the Broadcasters for saying such kind words about Bermuda. Thanks to the sailors, the teams and their families that gave up so much to put on a great show here in Bermuda.
I had the fortune of going to the village a few times and it was one of the best laid out and organized events I have ever been too.
Hats off to the W&E team for doing an awesome job on the ferries and buses. Well organized! Thanks to the Regiment for braving the heat in those uniforms and doing a great job in the security lines and on the water. The vendors at the village were great and as busy as it was , the lines were moving! I can honestly say that I never heard a single person complain!
I am soooooo proud of all of this little place I call home. Thanks to everyone involved.