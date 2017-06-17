Photos: 5 Star Friday Kicks Off Heroes Weekend

The highly-anticipated Bermuda Heroes Weekend 5 Star Friday Event has kicked off tonight [June 16] at the Bermuda National Sports Centre.

The event is due to be headlined by D’ All Starz, and will feature performances by Blaxx, Ricardo Drue, Teddyson John and Tizzy.

Special guest performances will also include Lyrikal, Sekon Sta, King Bubba and the reigning International Soca Monarch King, Voice – all of whom will be backed by the veteran Soca band.

















































































































































.

This year’s weekend schedule has changed starting with the BHW Raft Up. On Saturday, June 17th starting at 12.00pm, the Raft Up will be held at Shelly Bay with food vendors, a cash bar and parking. This event is free and no boat is required.

On Sunday, June 18th, Pan in the Park will feature local and international Steel Pan artists and bands. Pan in the Park which is a family event will take place in Victoria Park in the City of Hamilton starting at 3.00pm. This event is free and open to everyone.

The J’Ouvert Celebration will be held from 3am until 8am on Monday, June 19th at Bernard’s Park in Pembroke. The Parade of Bands will be held on Monday at Southside starting at 2.00pm and travelling to Clearwater Beach & Park.

