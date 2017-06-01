Photos & Videos: Tall Ships Welcome To Bermuda

Hundreds of people turned out to see the magnificent tall ships in St. George’s last night.

And there will be another opportunity to see them close up tonight, as they berth alongside Front Street which will host a Welcome Street Festival from 7pm to 11pm.

Last night, the waterfront at St George's was packed as people came to see the ships and enjoy the entertainment which ranged from a band, to dancing, guitar, violin playing and even a ducking stool.

























































































































Cindy Campbell, Event Chairman, Tall Ships Bermuda 2017, said: “The atmosphere was fantastic and people really seemed to enjoy themselves.

“I hope as many people as possible can come and see the tall ships again in Hamilton, it is really a sight not to be missed.”

The ships are visiting Bermuda as part of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta, a 7,000 nautical mile Trans-Atlantic race to six countries to mark the 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation through its founders and founding provinces.

They started arriving from the Canary Island earlier this week and are due to leave Bermuda on June 5 to sail to Boston.

Mrs Campbell added: “Their journey is not over, by any means. They go to Boston and then Halifax before crossing the Atlantic again to finish in LeHavre, in France, on September 3.

“There are still places available on these ships for the final legs and I would really urge people not to miss what is an opportunity of a lifetime and sign up now. Anyone interested can email trainee@tallships.bm and there is financial help available.”

One of the highlights of the many events being organised to welcome the tall ships is a concert by Bermuda’s own Collie Buddz on June 2, at City Hall car park, with part of the proceeds going to Sail Training Bermuda, a Registered Charity, # 612. People can get tickets from www.ptix.bm.

