PLP Acknowledges Paula Cox’s Resignation

The Progressive Labour Party today [June 28] confirmed that the party “acknowledges the resignation of the former Party Leader and Premier, The Hon. Paula Cox”.

A spokesperson said, “The Progressive Labour Party acknowledges the resignation of the former Party Leader and Premier, The Hon. Paula Cox.

“This decision by Ms. Cox is disappointing but clearly Ms. Cox feels it necessary to follow her dreams and take this stance.

“We thank Ms. Cox for her decades of service to the Party in numerous capacities, and wish her well going forward.”

Recently, three videos had been posted on a Youtube account called “PC Elect” showing former Premier Paula Cox delivering National Heroes Day and Father’s Day messages, with the videos making references to Constituency 14.

There have also been internal discussions within the PLP over former Premier Paula Cox’s bid to be the PLP’s candidate for Constituency #14 Devonshire North West, with emails accessed by media indicating that Ms Cox said “if the Party continues to ignore the PLP C14 Branch’s stated decision I am prepared to let the voters of C14 decide the outcome.”

