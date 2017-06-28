PLP Acknowledges Paula Cox’s Resignation
The Progressive Labour Party today [June 28] confirmed that the party “acknowledges the resignation of the former Party Leader and Premier, The Hon. Paula Cox”.
“This decision by Ms. Cox is disappointing but clearly Ms. Cox feels it necessary to follow her dreams and take this stance.
“We thank Ms. Cox for her decades of service to the Party in numerous capacities, and wish her well going forward.”
Recently, three videos had been posted on a Youtube account called “PC Elect” showing former Premier Paula Cox delivering National Heroes Day and Father’s Day messages, with the videos making references to Constituency 14.
There have also been internal discussions within the PLP over former Premier Paula Cox’s bid to be the PLP’s candidate for Constituency #14 Devonshire North West, with emails accessed by media indicating that Ms Cox said “if the Party continues to ignore the PLP C14 Branch’s stated decision I am prepared to let the voters of C14 decide the outcome.”
Running as an independent?
I hope so the candidate picked in her place is a puppet…
Well done Paula I am sure that took guts and I bet that the elders did all they could to dissuade you, more concerned with image than a true appreciation of you and your history.
Will she run as an independent?
Get the popcorn ready
Regardless of what anyone thinks of Ms. Cox’s tenure when she was Premier–one thing is certain, she cared deeply for the country and took her role seriously.
I am sure this was not an easy decision for her given her deep history with the party.
Her resignation is the PLP’s loss.
This does not reflect well on the current PLP leadership cadre. Is the current slate really up to running the country?
One does have to question the experience of some of the candidates and their ability to manage the complex affairs of today’s Bermuda if their challenge is successful.
Thank you for your service Ms. Cox.
David Blurt hands another seat to the OBA. We could see a Somerset PLP stronghold broken AND a larger St. George’s swing to the OBA. Uighur Burch will try for the fourth time to get a win.
“Let’s move forward. Not back.”
Er history?…..you man a legacy of dept don’t you?