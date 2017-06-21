PLP Announce More Election Candidates

The PLP held a press conference today [June 21] to announce more of their election candidates for the upcoming General Election with Jason Hayward to run in Constituency #19 Pembroke West, Graham Maule to run in Constituency #20 Pembroke South West, and Scott Simmons set to contest Constituency #32 Southampton West.

Opposition Leader David Burt’s Remarks:

Good Afternoon and Welcome

I have the distinct pleasure of announcing three candidates today who individually represents a different element of the PLP, and who collectively, show the best of what the PLP stands for.

First I’d like to announce the Candidate for Constituency Number 20 Pembroke South West, Mr Graham Maule. Graham is a true Blue…or should I say ‘true green’ Bermudian!

Having been educated at Saltus Grammar, and then the Bermuda College, Graham’s early development was varied and brought him into contact with Bermudians from all walks of life; as a result he celebrated every single opportunity to interact with his fellow Bermudians and took them as learning moments.

Graham and his parents subscribed to Bermuda’s original economic promise, and so he studied Hospitality in Glasgow, Scotland at the University of Strathclyde’s Hotel School; eager to be on the frontline of Bermuda’s tourist industry.

On his return Graham not only jumped into the industry but he also deeply pursued his love for music and became the first Bermudian to successfully pass the Royal School of Music’s Advanced Certificate in trombone. In keeping with his values, Graham decided to use his talents for his Community and for the last 30 years he has been a Member of the Somerset Brigade Band where he currently serves as the Vice President.

Under the PLP’s “Our Stories, Our Bermuda” initiative, Graham wrote about the role of music in his life:

“I remain convinced that Music, as well as being the universal language, can also become a valuable tool to erase division and hatred while empowering Bermudian brothers and sisters of all races to eradicate injustice and inequality in Bermuda.” It is for this reason that I know that Graham is equipped and suited to represent all of Bermuda.

Graham’s musical ability has also given him the privilege…or should I say…his ability has given top international artists the privilege to work with Graham, in some of Bermuda’s largest concerts and shows.

Graham has been a vocal protector of Bermudian opportunity and in 2015, when the OBA announced it was going to allow foreign artists to perform in Bermuda without requiring a local component; Graham wrote a column representing the Bermuda Entertainment Union. Graham wrote:

“My beliefs may not be shared by all, but I can unequivocally state that I am trying to make a positive difference for our island home by raising our awareness of the importance of music and the arts in Bermuda.”

Graham, along with his wife April and their two children, represents that PLP supporter who is strong, fearless, stands for family; and who loves, sacrifices and overcomes for their Family and Community.

Scott Simmons is the Party’s current Chairman and he has provided good and dedicated service to the PLP for years, which culminated in his ascension to the Party’s Chair in 2016.

Scott is well known throughout our Island and has served Society in many different facets; from serving in the Police Service to serving in Hospitality; and from representing the PLP as PRO, to representing successive Premiers as Communications Consultant and Press Attaché.

Scott represents of that element of the PLP who places “service before self”…and who considers “the right before the reward”.

Scott has often been seen on the flank, or on the shoulder of other leaders and his counsel has helped to advise PLP Leaders between 2003 and 2012. In addition to serving at the Cabinet Office, Scott served our Country on Government Boards of, Tourism, Works & Engineering, and Immigration. He also served on the Bermuda Land Development Company [BLCD] and the West End Development Corporation ensuring that stewardship of public land is utilised with future generations in mind.

When you are a committed, switched on, and capable executive member of the PLP, you seek out ways to serve and that is precisely what Scott has done at each turn. Whether it was serving on Party Committees, being the Public Relations Officer, or as Chairman when the Party needed stability, Scott has been a willing participant in every circumstance in which he thought he could offer assistance.

By running for elected office, Scott is seizing the chance to use his gathered experience and wisdom to represent the Constituents of #32, Southampton West, in the House of Assembly. Having offered himself in every role in the Party; having served two PLP Premiers in Cabinet; and after chairing the Party, Scott again seeking to serve; has earned the right to represent constituents of #32, and I am certain that his service to them will be as sincere and energetic as his service to the Party and our Premiers has been.

We are proud to announce Scott Simmons as the Candidate for Southampton West.

The PLP Candidate for Pembroke West almost needs no introduction at all.

If I may swerve a moment here; it just occurred to me that our Candidate does not need an introduction because he represents that final side of the PLP…the Champion of Labour! Had the OBA been a good government, one that respected its workers…in fact ALL workers; if the OBA had not hijacked the country in a disastrous airport deal, if the OBA had not tried to force-feed Bermudians its selfish vision of Immigration reform, and perhaps if the OBA had been basically decent and honest regarding furlough days, I might need to give a fulsome introduction of our Candidate…

But….as sure as night follows day, the OBA has governed in a way that has caused thousands of Bermudians to fear for their mortgages, their children’s education, and their overall quality of life; to worry whether they will EVEN BE ABLE have the ‘luxury’ of living pay-check to pay-check…and so they set the stage for labour disputes, the formation of the People’s Campaign, and the rise of Jason Hayward, President of the Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU]; and our Candidate for Pembroke West.

Jason provides the final piece of the PLP element; fearless leadership and staunch support for workers. A product of the Berkley Institute and the Bermuda College, Jason went on to earn his Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Business Administration; yes, you heard me correctly, the Head of the Public Services Union has a master’s degree in Business! Jason’s effectiveness as a labour leader is directly related to his upbringing, his education, but more importantly his unbreakable bond to his people…us Bermudians.

To say he is unbending when it comes to Bermudan workers’ rights is an understatement, but Jason has combined his fierce protection of workers with sound qualifications and promotion. In addition to leading the BPSU, Jason is also the President of the Bermuda Trade Union Congress, is an Executive Member of the Caribbean Public Services Association, and serves on the Board of the Bermuda Industrial Union’s Credit Union.

Professionally, during 11 years at the Department of Statistics, Jason was heavily involved with producing the reports for Gross Domestic Product [GDP], the Retails Sales Index [RSI], and Bermuda’s Balance of Payments. His experience in understanding the Government’s accounting processes and procedures means he is well positioned to ensure the Public’s purse works for everyone and not just those at the upper echelon whose voices are regularly heard.

Jason holds a Level 7 Certificate in Strategic Management and Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute, and served as an Executive Member and Officer of the North Village Community Club between 2007 and 2014.

As the proud father of 9-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old daughter and a committed Christian, Jason personifies all that is promised if you work hard, put the people first and have strong moral fibre.