PLP Congratulates Emirates Team New Zealand

The Progressive Labour Party has extended their congratulations to Emirates Team New Zealand on what they term “a hard fought and stunning victory” in the 35th America’s Cup.

Shadow Tourism Minister Jamahl Simmons said, “The Progressive Labour Party extends our congratulations to Emirates Team New Zealand on a hard fought and stunning victory in the America’s Cup! We would also like to thank ACBDA and all Bermudians who helped put together a first class event.

“Taxi drivers, service workers, entertainers and so many more, including Bermudian families who opened their homes to visitors, showed the very best of Bermudian hospitality and what the Bermudian experience is about. Congratulations!”

