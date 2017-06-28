PLP: Disastrous Education Policy Will Change
“Four years of the OBA’s disastrous education policy is enough”, the PLP said today [June 28], adding that “their indifference to our children and their future is startling.”
A PLP spokesperson said, “Actions have consequences and this OBA government’s actions over these pasts four years would seem to show that education does not have the place in their agenda it should.
“We ask, how can our country hope to prosper when the next generation of Bermudians are being short changed by such leadership that continues to allow our children to go under-equipped and mold ridden schools?
“The PLP believes we owe it to our children, educators and communities to ensure that the facilities we place them in are conducive to learning. Under a PLP government they will be the priority. We will work to make sure all schools are safe for our children and educators, while also equipping them with Wi-Fi and the latest technology so they have all the tools they need to learn and succeed in life.
“Our actions will prove that education will be a priority. We will start by reforming public education by phasing out middle schools and developing and implementing signature schools at the secondary level focusing on academics, the trades, business, sports and the arts. We also won’t ignore higher education because every Bermudian must have the opportunity to attain the skills they will need to compete and thrive in an ever-changing world.
“The PLP will increase funding for higher education scholarship and provide financial support to make Bermuda College accessible to all Bermudians. Because what good is education when it’s not accessible to everyone?
“Four years of the OBA’s disastrous education policy is enough. Their indifference to our children and their future is startling. Their ineptitude and mismanagement has sent a troubling signal to our youth, their parents, and our educators that they are not this Government’s priority.
“That will change under the PLP because we believe everyone matters, not just the chosen few. For the betterment of our country, on July 18th we must elect a government who will make education a priority.”
What about FOURTEEN YEARS UNDER THE PLP? What did YOU do to improve things? Not much as I recall. The OBA had to concentrate on plugging a sinking ship when they first got to the helm. NOW the ship is at least righted and they will turn to other important issues, like education. Priorities. Stay afloat first then fix your assets second. Sink and you have no assets to fix. Simple.
spend spend spend spend. that’s the easy part, PLP.
well what about 14 of yours….
Didn’t Mr. Rabain, just the other day, state how PLP will follow the BTA and take the political games out of education?
They couldn’t even keep that promise for a month it appears.
The PLP must think people forget that in the 2011/12 budget they slashed the education budget by $14mn.
And unfortunately for the PLP all past exam results from the public schools are easily accessible online. They were just as bad pre-2013 as they are now.
Maybe monies aren’t the problem…
They also seem to wish for people to forget that the mold issue in schools also occurred pre-2013. Just look at the public school teacher who took the PLP government to court for her mold health related issues in her respective school.
Or the police office who was awarded a $5mn payout from the BDA Government due to the same issue.
At least the OBA initiated the SCORE report which was made public and laid out all the long standing issues with the public schools. They didn’t sweep it under the rug as the PLP would, has and will.
One has to chuckle that one of the related stories to this is
“PLP: ‘Politics Must Be Taken Out Of Education’ “
A PLP spokesperson said all this….
So just someone huffing and puffing for points. Not even named…I wonder if it is a certain someone who is lying low.
The PLP had 14 years with education and did nothing, there was mold and lack of resources, have spoken to enough teachers to find that out.
PLP are full of air…trying to fool people for their vote… To me that is sick.