PLP: ‘Give People Their Chance & Call Election’

“We take this opportunity to once again call on the Premier to give the people their chance and call an election,” Opposition Leader David Burt said, adding that “if he chooses not to do the right thing, we will answer the call of so many Bermudians and cast a vote of no confidence tomorrow.”

Mr Burt said, “For far too long our country has suffered under this OBA Government which has divided us and ignored the needs of too many. The people deserve the opportunity to chart a new direction.

“One way or another the people will be heard and they will have the opportunity to decide their own future and cast their vote.

“For our part, the PLP will continue to focus on bringing new, energetic and strong leadership that seeks to serve all Bermudians, not just the chosen few.”

Opposition Leader David Burt previously called for a vote of no confidence, and has stated that if a “majority of the people’s representatives support our motion” the country “should expect an election before Cup Match.”

The last general election was held on December 17, 2012, and saw the OBA win by a margin of 19-17, however both Shawn Crockwell and Mark Pettingill resigned from the OBA to sit as Independents, so both parties now hold 17 seats, with the Speaker drawn from the PLP’s side.

