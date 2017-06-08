PLP: ‘Give People Their Chance & Call Election’
“We take this opportunity to once again call on the Premier to give the people their chance and call an election,” Opposition Leader David Burt said, adding that “if he chooses not to do the right thing, we will answer the call of so many Bermudians and cast a vote of no confidence tomorrow.”
Mr Burt said, “For far too long our country has suffered under this OBA Government which has divided us and ignored the needs of too many. The people deserve the opportunity to chart a new direction.
“One way or another the people will be heard and they will have the opportunity to decide their own future and cast their vote.
“For our part, the PLP will continue to focus on bringing new, energetic and strong leadership that seeks to serve all Bermudians, not just the chosen few.”
Opposition Leader David Burt previously called for a vote of no confidence, and has stated that if a “majority of the people’s representatives support our motion” the country “should expect an election before Cup Match.”
The last general election was held on December 17, 2012, and saw the OBA win by a margin of 19-17, however both Shawn Crockwell and Mark Pettingill resigned from the OBA to sit as Independents, so both parties now hold 17 seats, with the Speaker drawn from the PLP’s side.
Dunkley is scared!
Burt and PLP I am happy now with what we have going things are better again go away go far far away and don’t come back while on your journey take the union heads and the other mouthpieces with you. You honestly can’t see that things have DRAMATICALLY changed for the better AGAIN
Chart a new direction by voting independent in the next election. For far too long Bermuda’s political parties have purposely served to divided the community while these political parties and their crony capitalism supports leave the average Bermudian stuck with the bill. We suffered under both parties for far too long…time for a real change. Vote independent and show these jokers anyone is better than them.
Down with party politricks.
Hahahahahaha. What a joker. Party over people.
Yes! Please answer the call Premier so we can kick Burt to the curb! What a numpty. LoL
‘The people deserve the opportunity to chart a new direction’.
No thanks Mr Burt, The direction we are going in now is fine thanks to OBA
Call a vote of no confidence. The people do not think like you. Who is nervous now?
What’s the rush? It must be done soon regardless.
Sir it is not the OBA who have divided us. They weren’t constantly organizing marches with the same rent a crowd about anything and everything.
I’ve never read such a load of tosh!
“For our part, the PLP will continue to focus on bringing new, energetic and strong leadership that seeks to serve all Bermudians, not just the chosen few.”
WHERE THE **** ARE YOUR PLANS…I HAVEN’T SEEN ****!!