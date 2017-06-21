PLP & OBA Respond To Debate Invitation
Law student Eron Hill has invited both the Premier Michael Dunkley and Opposition Leader David Burt to participate in a live debate, with Mr Burt accepting and saying he “looks forward to debating Premier Dunkley,” while the OBA said they were “surprised to hear that a flyer promoting a debate between Premier Dunkley and Opposition Leader Burt was circulating online.”
Invitation Extended
Mr Hill said, “Generation Next is pleased to invite the Premier, Hon. Michael Dunkley and Opposition Leader, Hon. David Burt to participate in a live debate. Topics will include education, the economy, immigration, and job creation, amongst others.”
“The event will be held at the Bermuda Industrial Union’s Sweeting Ball Hall on July 3rd at 8pm. The debate moderator[s] will be announced in due course.
“The Premier and Opposition leader were contacted at the beginning of this month [June 2017] and were informed that an open invitation for the live debate would follow.
“Young Bermudians deserve to know what the position of our leaders are on a number of matters. It is vitally important that young people not only feel a part of the process in shaping Bermuda, but that we also contribute to that process. There will be time allocated during the debate to allow for questions from the audience.
“We look forward to receiving the indications from both leaders that they will engage with our young people and address these matters openly. Our young people are eager to hear the leaders outline and debate their respective visions, proposed policies, and plans for the future and sustainability of our island home.
“All are welcomed to attend the debate at the BIU’s Sweeting Ball Hall on Monday July 3rd, 2017. The debate will be streamed live online.
“Young Bermudians are the youth of today, and the leaders of tomorrow- Generation Next.”
PLP Response
PLP Leader David Burt accepted the invitation, saying, “I am looking forward to debating Premier Dunkley and discussing the failed record of the OBA and the PLP’s vision for the future. Under the OBA, the divide between the two Bermudas has gotten worse.
“We’ve lost 2,000 jobs despite the OBA promising to create 2,000 jobs. Our public schools are being neglected and scholarships have been cut. The cost of health insurance has skyrocketed. And, the OBA has looked out for their rich and powerful friends while working and middle class Bermudians have fallen further and further behind.
“The PLP has a vision to build a better Bermuda and put Bermudians first. We pledge to pass comprehensive immigration reform that ensures that Bermudians will have access to jobs and promotions and scrap Pathways to Status.
“We will reform public education to provide specialized training, especially in the STEM fields. We will increase competition to bring down the cost of health insurance. And, we will work to reduce duties and restructure our tax code to put more money in your pocket, reduce the cost of living and making it easier for working families to live and thrive in Bermuda.
“I am looking forward to the Generation Next Debate with Premier Dunkley, where the audience will see the differences in the OBA and PLP plans for our country.”
OBA Response
In response, OBA Chairperson Lynne Woolridge today said she was “surprised to hear that a flyer promoting a debate between Premier Dunkley and Opposition Leader Burt was circulating online.”
She said: “The Premier and his colleagues are always willing to debate all issues. But the flyer promoting a debate has not been discussed between the two parties to make sure that any debates that are arranged are done so in a proper fashion taking all aspects into consideration including a neutral location with an unbiased moderator.”
Senator Woolridge said she would “reach out to the Opposition to discuss the possibilities of arranging debates between the parties”and added, “Furthermore, I urge the people of Bermuda not to be swayed by the fake news and propaganda of the Opposition’s political operatives – when announcements relating to the July 18th General Election are made, they will be made through official channels and not announced in the first instance on social media.
“I can assure the people of Bermuda that the Premier and his colleagues have no objection to any debate or discussions on issues to help move Bermuda forward because we have a record that we are proud of and we urge the people of Bermuda not to get caught up in the Opposition’s negative narrative.
“We would like to remind the people that this country was in serious decline in 2012 and slowly but surely we are on the road to progress and the people of Bermuda can see this progress from east to west.”
