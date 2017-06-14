PLP Set To Hold ‘Mother & Daughter Sip of Tea’

PLP Constituency 2 will be hosting their inaugural “A Summertime Mother & Daughter Sip of Tea” on Sunday, June 18 at 3.00pm at Pennos Wharf in the Town of St. George.

A PLP spokesperson said, “PLP Constituency 2 will be hosting their inaugural “A Summertime Mother & Daughter Sip of Tea” on Sunday June 18th at 3:00pm at Pennos Wharf, Town of St. George. We encourage you to join us in support of the party and constituencies 1, 2 and 3.

“The “Mother & Daughter Sip of Tea” 2017 is hosted under the distinguished patronage of Opposition Senate Leader Renee Ming, Opposition Whip Ms. Lovitta Foggo, JP, MP and radio personality Mrs. Sherri Simmons.

“This special occasion presents us with the unique opportunity to celebrate and recognize the vast community contributions of these outstanding women leaders, while we enjoy the special relationships of mothers, daughters and friends.

“While named as a mother and daughter event, we invite all women to attend to share in this special afternoon with friends

“Surprise musical guests will include a celebrated local guitarist and a past winner of Bermuda Idol.

“Chic attire with hats and gloves are encouraged if desired, but they are by no means a requirement. We hope to bring our community together during this heightened political season. This event is $50 per duo. Single tickets are available at $30 each.

“This Heroes’ Weekend, on Sunday June 18, come celebrate our female leaders in St. George’s and the real heroines of our community: mothers, daughters and friends.

“Tickets can be purchased by calling Senator Tinee Furbert on 704-5636 or Mrs. Darlene Foggo on 777-7952.

“All proceeds from this event will assist constituencies #1, #2 & #3 to keep putting Bermudians first.”

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment