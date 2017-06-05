PLP: Transparency With Political Party Financing

[Updated] “It’s time for the blatant hypocrisy of the OBA to end,” PLP spokesperson for Government Reform and Opposition Whip MP Lovitta Foggo said, adding that the PLP has committed to “bringing transparency to political party financing upon taking office.”

Ms Foggo said. “Last week the country witnessed Premier Michael Dunkley’s inability to take a strong position on a fundamental issue of good governance.

“We know why Premier Dunkley can’t commit to the wholesale reform of the Parliamentary Register of Interests and campaign finance reform. Sitting alongside him in his Minority Government are two OBA colleagues, Deputy Premier Bob Richards and Jefferson Sousa MP, who failed to fully disclose their financial interests in advance of the 2012 election.”

On that aspect, Minister Richards said, “As I am concerned this statement is based on the premise that if you repeat a lie often enough people will believe it is true.” The Minister said that he is on the record about his former interests in a company, and he divested his “interest in that company before the last election.”

Ms Foggo continued, “As much as Premier Dunkley wants to rewrite history in the election season, he can’t. To the people of Bermuda, actions speak louder than words, and the reality is that the Premier has had nearly five years to address the Register of Interests and Campaign Finance reform and all the other promises made by the OBA in 2012 that they failed to keep.

“Only now, on the eve of a No Confidence Vote and eve of an election, does the Premier make vague overtures to do something – but can’t say what. It has long been clear to the people that he will never bring real and meaningful campaign finance reform forward.

“The hypocrisy is clear to see. We all remember how the OBA’s 2012 election campaign was funded by foreign casino operators to the tune of $350,000.00 – the Jetgate scandal. The OBA relies on substantial contributions from wealthy interests overseas and Bermuda to fill their election war chest.

“Why would they change that? The OBA has proven they don’t like questions about where their campaign money comes from. Initially, the OBA flat-out denied the financial contributions occurred and when the Jetgate scandal was exposed, the OBA promised to make the final investigative report public. When the OBA Chairman resigned in apparent disgust, OBA Leader Dunkley made sure the investigative report was never made public.

“Opposition Leader David Burt and the PLP are on record supporting campaign finance reform. The next PLP government will introduce legislation to regulate political campaign finances to ensure a level playing field and reduce the risk of corruption at a political level.

“We believe that the best policy ideas should win — not the political party with the biggest war chest. We see the introduction of campaign finance laws as a long overdue safeguard for our democracy.

“We will introduce Integrity in Public Office legislation to modernise our laws surrounding the buying of votes, voter fraud, conflicts of interest and other aspects of our electoral and political process subject to abuse by those who would seek to use wealth, influence or intimidation to obtain political or economic power.

“The PLP will also ensure that changes are made to the Register of Interests to facilitate more disclosure of the financial interests of MP’s and Senators.

“On Good Governance, the PLP will go even further. We will implement that SAGE Commission recommendation, rejected by the OBA, to establish three permanent oversight committees to oversee the work of Parliament. Democracy is meant to represent the people, and the people’s representatives should have the ability to provide the oversight that leads to better outcomes.

“It’s time for the blatant hypocrisy of the OBA to end. But that will only come through true change. A change in leadership to start to set our country on the right path, the PLP has committed to bringing transparency to political party financing upon taking office and won’t waver in our commitment to do so.

“The people of Bermuda deserve to know that their elected leaders are working for them, not working to benefit themselves at the people’s expense.”

Update 10.11pm: In response, OBA Chairperson Senator Lynne Woolridge said, “Since its formation the One Bermuda Alliance has made ensuring good governance a guiding principle in its approach to governance.

“And where the PLP talk about good governance, the OBA has acted – making PATI a reality, getting audit approvals in all its financial statements and transparency measures from drug testing to online reporting of ministers’ travel expenses.

“Anyone considering today’s pre-election statement on campaign finance reform should consider a few information points that come to mind: The PLP Government’s last five Financial Statements could not be endorsed by the Auditor General; its leadership engaged in pay-to-play and its administration of government contracts remains the subject of Police investigation.

“The party has never apologized or explained its ethical lapses or its financial ‘dealings’ during its years in power. So one has to ask, what’s new?

“In the meantime, the OBA reversed the PLP recession and got the Island on a path of recovery that is expanding opportunity and paycheques in hotel developments, returning cruise ships, growing visitor numbers, America’s Cup – making a real difference in the lives of Bermudians.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics