Premier: ‘Won’t Be Long Before Go To Polls’

“It won’t be long before people have the opportunity go to the polls,” Premier Michael Dunkley said yesterday.

The Premier made this statement at the end of yesterday’s candidate announcement, saying: “As we formally rolled out 25% of our candidates for the next general election, we have the experience, we have the fresh new faces, we have the diversity, and we have the ability to get the job done with the people that we’ve laid out.

“It won’t be long before people have the opportunity go to the polls. We have a record that we’re proud of and we have a team that continue to work in very difficult times.”

Speculation has been swirling about the possible date of the election, which has not yet been called, however clearly both parties are preparing for it, with both rolling out candidates, and both having launched advertising campaigns.

Opposition Leader David Burt has called for a vote of no confidence, and he previously stated that if a “majority of the people’s representatives support our motion” the country “should expect an election before Cup Match.”

The last general election was held on December 17, 2012, and saw the OBA win by a margin of 19-17, however both Shawn Crockwell and Mark Pettingill resigned from the OBA to sit as Independents, so both parties now hold 17 seats, with the Speaker drawn from the PLP’s side.

The vote on the motion of no confidence is scheduled to be held this coming Friday, and it could fail, pass, or the election could be called prior; what will happen remains to be seen, however elections must be held every five years.

