Preserve Marriage: ‘We Do Not Condone Sign’

Preserve Marriage said they would like to thank people for “exercising their democratic right to be heard” at the demonstration on May 25th, and said “much attention has been paid to a highly offensive poster brought by a demonstrator,” and explained that the demonstrator covered up the most offensive part after being challenged about it, and said that in “no way does the spirit behind that sign represent Preserve Marriage and we do not condone it.”

The group said, “Preserve Marriage would like to thank the Bermudian people for boldly exercising their democratic right to be heard at the peaceful demonstration on Thursday, May 25th. Over 3,000 in attendance sent a clear message about our concerns for marriage and family in Bermuda.

“Preserve Marriage delivered a 30-minute address over the loudspeakers carefully detailing not only our stance but, importantly, the approach behind it.

“This included how we do not tolerate hate speech toward anyone and the fact that the LGBTQ community are our brothers and sisters whom we love as equals and friends. Little to none of what was said has been reported on.

1-hour live video replay of demonstration on May 25th, the video is 360° so you can use your mouse to move around the scene, and it also includes the audio of the address mentioned above

“Unfortunately, much attention has been paid to a highly offensive poster brought by a demonstrator with claims that the message met with our approval and that no one from Preserve Marriage or its supporters challenged him.

“The exact opposite is true. We were deeply saddened to see the poster and the demonstrator was challenged at least five times by PMBL leaders and nearby supporters alike.

“He simply refused to take it down until, after further challenges, he agreed to cover the most offensive part of the sign with one of our printed signs [see below picture]. In no way does the spirit behind that sign represent Preserve Marriage and we do not condone it.

“This is an emotional debate for many. We believe we can conduct it with decency and respect and will continue to do so.”

