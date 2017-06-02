Work Concludes, Blackwatch Pass Reopens

The Ministry of Public Works advised that maintenance works on the Blackwatch Pass slopes have now concluded, and as of 9am this morning [June 2] the road has reopened.

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works would like to advise the public that maintenance works on the Blackwatch Pass slopes have now concluded.

“As of 9am this morning the road reopened to road-users and pedestrians. Works carried out included rock scaling as well as additional rock face stabilization. The Ministry thanks the public for their patience.

“It should be noted that, although the road is now open, there will still be ongoing fencing work and ‘shotcreting’ taking place there over the next few weeks.”

