RA: Providers Met 4G Requirements For The AC

In November 2016, as part of the award of 4G spectrum to Telecommunications [BWI] Ltd [Digicel] and Bermuda Digital Communications Limited [One Communications], the Regulatory Authority [the ‘Authority’] mandated specific coverage and Quality of Service [QoS] obligations.

A spokesperson said, “The obligations are in the following phases:

1. America’s Cup Coverage and QoS obligation [which includes the Western end of the Island]

2. 50% Island coverage and QoS obligation

3. 99.9% Island coverage and QoS obligation

“A failure by Digicel or One Communications to meet these regulatory obligations would result in financial penalties.

“Both Digicel and One Communications met the 4G performance and coverage requirements stipulated by the Authority for the America’s Cup, phase 1. The Authority will make further assessments of their networks, against the next phase of regulatory requirements.

“The Authority is pleased to release a consumer-focused report on 4G network coverage and performance for phase 1 – the America’s Cup Coverage and QoS obligation [which includes the Western end of the island]. The Authority intends to issue further similar reports to include phases 2 and 3 accordingly, and periodic reports thereafter.

“The Authority views this public report as a first step in providing consumers in Bermuda with independently verified information on the performance of mobile/4G networks.

“Consumers may locate this release on the Authority’s website under “News & Notices”.

The full report is below [PDF here]

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, technology