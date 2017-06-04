Men Injured In Altercation In St. George’s

“One man was punched and kicked by several men, while an assailant brandishing a bladed article confronted two other men, injuring them” during an altercation at the RAA Club in St George’s early this morning [June 4] according to the police.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 2:50am Sunday, June 4th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported disturbance at RAA Club on Grenadier Lane in St. George’s.

“Few details are currently available. However, initial information suggests that one man was punched and kicked by several men, while an assailant brandishing a bladed article confronted two other men, injuring them.

“Apparently the man that was punched and kicked was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment while one of the men injured by the assailant brandishing the bladed article was taken to hospital by a private vehicle.

“A condition update of the injured individuals that attended the hospital will be provided in due course.

“The scene was processed by the relevant police personnel and inquiries continue.

“Witnesses or persons with any information are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

