165 People Treated Due To Collisions In May

June 16, 2017 | 1 Comment

165 victims attended the Emergency Department at KEMH or the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre last month due to road traffic collisions, the Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] confirmed today. Two were admitted to ICU, and fifteen were admitted to the hospital’s acute wards.

From January to May this year, 622 people required emergency department treatment, while nine people were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Comments (1)

  1. sage says:
    June 17, 2017

    Statistically, drunk driving is a non-issue in Bermuda.

