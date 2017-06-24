Sergio Goater Named St. David’s Head Coach

The St. David’s Cricket Club has announced Sergio Goater as the Head Coach of their Football team for the upcoming 2017/18 First Division League Season.

Otis Minors, President of the St. David’s Cricket Club said, “We had a process and the committee are happy with the selection of Goater, he is no stranger to St. David’s as he has played for the club.”

Goater, while thanking the President and his committee for the opportunity said, “I am looking forward to this new challenge, I plan to set the standard early and establish with the players if they are committed or not.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports