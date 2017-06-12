Small Fire Occurs At Bar Area At AC Village

Yesterday evening [June 11] a small fire occurred in an exterior area of the Goslings Dark ’n Stormy Island Bar.

An America’s Cup Event Authority [ACEA] spokesperson said, “A small fire occurred yesterday evening in an exterior area of the Goslings Dark ’n Stormy Island Bar.

“It was immediately put out by event staff, then Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service attended and ensured that the fire had been put out successfully and presented no further risk. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.”

The damaged area was to be replaced and the America’s Cup Village opened as usual at 11.30 am for guests attending today’s events, ACEA added.

