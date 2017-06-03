Bermuda Defeat France In Ball Hockey Worlds

On Wednesday, May 31st, the Bermuda Ball Hockey team left for Pardubice in the Czech Republic to compete in the B Division of the 2017 World Ball Hockey Championship, and started the Championships by defeating France.

Bermuda participates in every World Championship, held every two years. The last one, in 2015, was held in Zug, Switzerland, where Bermuda was invited to play in the more competitive A Division, including powerhouses such as Canada, USA, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Finland, and host Switzerland.

While Bermuda did not finish particularly high in the standings that year, Yves Paul the assistant coach and trainer of the Bermuda team is convinced that they left “a huge impression on the World stage.”

At 3.00pm CEST yesterday [June 2], Bermuda played their first match in the B Division, in which they beat France 4-3 with Jacob Amlong scoring in the first and sixth round of the shootout.

The Bermuda team are set to compete in their second match today against Lebanon.

