Exhibition Opening: “Art Of The Gombey”

Masterworks invites you to join them for the official opening and book launch of Kelly Hunt’s Art of a Gombey on Friday, June 30th.

According to her website, Hunt became a member of the Bermuda Society of Arts in 2005. Since then she has debuted several solo shows including her 2008 show ‘Alive,’ which featured “a collection of flora and fauna themed macro photographs.”

The following year, a show entitled ‘Staying Alive,’ received “rave reviews” with a display of “Bermuda’s native Gombey dancers as a commemoration of the island’s 400th anniversary.”

Hunt’s latest work will display a continued appreciation for these iconic Bermudian figures.

The official opening reception will be from 5.30pm until 7pm in the Rick Faries Gallery and the exhibit will run until July 19th.

The book and original art from the book will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact 299-4000, or visit www.BermudaMasterworks.org.

