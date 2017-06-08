TeamBDA To Race In Youth AC Next Week

Bermuda’s own TeamBDA will be racing in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Qualifiers on Monday and Tuesday of next week, and all of Bermuda is encouraged to come out and support the team.

The team, made up of nine Bermudian youth sailors, will compete in Group B, along with teams from Austria, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain and the USA.

Races will be held on June 12th [after the conclusion of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Finals, should they go into Monday] and June 13th from 5pm to 7pm on the Great Sound. The teams will race in the AC45Fs used in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series events, run in 2015 and 2016 around the world.

Locals are encouraged to make their way to the America’s Cup Village next week to support the team. Here are the various ways you can support TeamBDA:

Buy a ticket for the America’s Cup Village for just $10 per day and watch the races on the big screens and along the shoreline.

Buy a ticket for the Grandstand, from $70, which is directly in front of the finish line and watch the boats fly by at the end of each race.

Buy a ticket for the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy ® Island Bar, from $150 and watch the races in a party atmosphere from an elevated terrace.

Take your own boat out and watch the races on the Great Sound with private boat registration.

Tickets for the America’s Cup Village, Grandstand and Gosling’s Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar are available at www.americascup.com/tickets.

If you plan to watch the races in the America’s Cup Village, you can take the dedicated ferry from Albuoy’s Point directly to the America’s Cup village. The ferry leaves Hamilton at 3:45pm and returns at 8pm. Ferry tickets must be purchased in advance at www.americascup.com/tickets. You can also take the public ferry to Dockyard at 4pm or 5pm and take a passenger shuttle from the Clocktower Mall to the America’s Cup Village entrance.

Laura Cutler, Manager, TeamBDA says, “After almost two years of preparations for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, it’s now time for us to get out on the Great Sound and compete. The sailors have worked hard, day and night, to train for this regatta and I believe they will show the world what Bermuda is made of.

“I would like to encourage everyone to come out on Monday and Tuesday, whether you watch from the water or in the America’s Cup Village. This regatta means the world to these sailors and they want to know they have the support of the whole Island. Take the afternoon off from work or work through your lunch break and head up to the America’s Cup Village to support these amazingly talented Bermudian athletes.”

The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup qualifiers will not be televised live.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports